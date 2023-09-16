🔊 Listen to this

Penn State running back Trey Potts throws a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren during the second half of an NCAA football game against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Ill. Penn State won 30-13.

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) celebrates with defensive tackle Dvon Ellies after Fisher’s sack of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Champaign, Ill. Penn State won 30-13.

Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) sacks Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Champaign, Ill. Penn State won 30-13.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter returns an interception of Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer’s pass as Griffin Moore makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

Penn State’s defense did enough to win the game single-handedly. But it was a jolt from a Wyoming Valley Conference alum that finally got things going for the offense on the road.

Williamsport grad Trey Potts got the call on a trick play in the third quarter, taking a pitch and tossing a touchdown to Tyler Warren to finally break open a 30-13 win at Illinois on Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten opener.

A rocky showing for the offense was more than offset by a defense that came up with five turnovers. The takeaway parade began with the first career forced fumble by Wyoming Area grad Dominic DeLuca, who followed up his pick-six from last week and led the team with six tackles.

“You have to find a way to grind it out,” coach James Franklin told reporters in Champaign. “Never lost the lead. Never lost control of the game. We didn’t take control, but we never lost control of the game. Just kind of kept chipping away at it, so I was proud.

“That’s kind of how the season’s going to go. You’re going to have some big wins, you’re going to have some challenging wins. You have to find ways to win on the road. Continue to build momentum and then make a ton of corrections between now and next week. There’s a ton to learn from this film.”

Overall, it was an odd day for the No. 7 Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten), highlighted by the fact that their lone touchdown pass was thrown by the third-string running back and not quarterback Drew Allar.

Just your typical Big Ten 11 a.m. local kickoff game in the Midwest.

The Fighting Illini hung around well into the second half. A 16-7 halftime lead for Penn State lingered as both teams slogged through the third quarter.

That’s when Illinois (1-2, 0-1) began to wear down, culminating with a first-and-10 play from the Illini 11 that saw Potts take a pitch to the right and look pass all the way, floating it to a wide-open Warren, who had to tightrope the sideline to keep his toes in bounds for the touchdown.

It was the first score for Potts with the Lions since transferring in from Minnesota in the offseason.

“It’s great that Trey Potts was able to come in and contribute and make a huge play in the game when we needed something to get us going,” Franklin said. “That was a big one.”

Nick Singleton busted loose for a 16-yard scoring run on the Lions’ next drive, and both teams began subbing in backups the rest of the way.

A comfortable win. But not the most encouraging performance for a team that’s searching for a way to surpass heavyweights Michigan and Ohio State

Most concerning, the Lions struggled to get a rhythm going against an Illinois defense that was off to a mediocre start this season. The Illini allowed nearly 1,000 yards of total offense to Toledo and Kansas, entering the week ranked 123rd nationally in total defense.

Penn State finished with a season-low 383 yards as Illinois frequently stacked the box — a few times with nine defenders — to contain Singleton (37 yards) and Kaytron Allen (54 yards) on the ground. The passing game wasn’t able to take advantage as receivers struggled to get free against tight man coverage and Allar was far less accurate than the first two weeks, finishing just 16-of-33 for 208 yards.

But for the third straight game, Allar didn’t turn the ball over. His Illini counterpart certainly couldn’t say the same.

Luke Altmyer threw four interceptions, dooming any shot at an Illini upset. He missed linebacker Abdul Carter dropping back into the middle of the field, underthrew a ball against great coverage by Daequan Hardy and then had Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller flash in front of receivers for picks in the second half.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema ended up yanking Altmyer at the start of the fourth quarter with Penn State up 30-7.

It was the first four-interception performance by Penn State since another Big Ten opener on the road — a 2014 win against Rutgers in which the Lions needed all four to barely escape New Jersey with a win.

This one, despite its flaws for the Lions, wasn’t nearly as harrowing.

Penn State managed to force turnovers on three straight drives in the first quarter, coming away with two Alex Felkins field goals before finally punching it on the third possession with a 4-yard surge by Allen.

Illinois pulled within 13-7 on a Reggie Love touchdown run, but Allar responded with his best throw of the day in the final minute of the half, a 33-yard laser to Liam Clifford on the right sideline. That set up Felkins’ third boot of the half on the last play.

“We’re going to be very critical on this film,” Franklin said. “Because we’ve gotta take another step next week.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State got three players back after they missed the first two games. Most notable was the nickel corner, Hardy, who came up with an impressive pick to set up the Lions’ first touchdown.

Defensive linemen Coziah Izzard and Amin Vanover also made their first appearances of the season with Izzard picking up two sacks late in the game.

Not in action, however, was starting wideout Harrison Wallace, who made the trip and suited up but was listed as questionable by Penn State before kickoff. Florida State transfer Malik McClain started in Wallace’s place.

“Our medical people make those decisions,” Franklin said. “They were not comfortable, they didn’t feel like he was ready to go. So we held him.”

It was a notable downgrade for the Lions. Wallace had 10 catches in the first two weeks while McClain dropped two Allar passes that hit him in both hands on Saturday.

UP NEXT

It’s already time for the White Out as the Lions prepare for what will be their first major matchup of the season.

No. 25 Iowa returns to Happy Valley, and Penn State is hoping for some payback for the Hawkeyes’ 2021 victory that sent a Lions squad ranked in the top five into a tailspin.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with CBS carrying the broadcast. Though Penn State also has Michigan on the home schedule, that game was chosen for a noon start, making Iowa the choice for the annual White Out in prime time.

Iowa still boasts one of the country’s top defenses and has upgraded a laughing-stock offense from a year ago with a pair of Michigan transfers in quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All. That’s the same duo that connected for a 47-yard, game-winning touchdown against Penn State for the Wolverines in 2021.