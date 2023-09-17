🔊 Listen to this

DirecTV users who were hoping to watch tonight’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are in luck.

Nextstar Media Group and DirectTV have come to an agreement to temoprarily return the WBRE, the local NBC affliliate, to Directv, according to a post on PAhomepage.com.

A joint statement from Nextstar and Directv reads:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

The post goes on to say that the channel should be available starting tonight, allowing viewers to watch the Sunday night Dolphins-Patriots game.

Discussions about WYOU, the local CBS affiliate, are ongoing, according to the post. Penn State will play Iowa on Saturday in a game set to be televised on CBS in prime time.