🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — We’ve all heard about long distance relationships. Well, I have a long distance friendship that remains as strong as it was when my dear friend lived next door.

Tomorrow, Sept. 19, is my friend’s birthday. Barbara Shevock DiGiovanni lives in Florida now, but our friendship remains strong.

Barb and her husband, Vince, are enjoying retirement in a beautiful community and they are close to Barb’s daughter, Maria, and her husband, Jack, and their son, “Vinny,” who is almost two and is the apple of Barb’s eye.

That rather long sentence above makes me smile. If anyone deserves happiness and contentment, it’s my friend Barbara.

Yes, it’s been an adjustment since she moved to Florida, but we talk all the time — probably more than she expected — but whether she realizes it or not, I really do depend on her opinions, recipes and true friendship.

Barbara is always there when I need something. She can make the best red soup that reminds my of my mother’s recipe of my childhood.

Besides being the beneficiary of her red soup and her piggies and her Missouri and her cucumber, onion and sour cream salad, and her chili sauce, and much more, she is always there to tell me where the best bargains are, who has what on sale, where I could find a particular item, or just about anything — like California carrots.

And I often returned some of her many favors, such as providing a corkscrew when needed, to hanging outside Christmas lights, to cutting the grass or clearing snow.

Friends are always there for friends.

My point is, despite the more than 1,000 miles that are between us, the friendship continues.

When she lived next door, Barb had a dog, Becky, a lovable white Bichon Frise that became a member of my family as well and a constant companion of my dear cat, Lily.

Barbara’s mother, Marie Shevock, passed in 2019, and I have missed her every day since. She was 93, about one month shy of her 94th birthday.

We called Mrs. Shevock “The Champ,” because she never lost at cards. And her home always looked like it was moved into the day before — a trait Barbara has inherited.

Marie Shevock was more than a friend — she was family. And oh what a family this was to be around.

Barbara and her mom always made me tell the story about our trip to Ocean City, Md. Barbara and her daughter, Maria, left for Ocean City to join Stanley, his wife Carol and their daughter Brittany, for a vacation. Barbara and Maria took my vehicle and I was to come down the next day in Barbara’s car.

When I got to the entrance to some toll road, traffic was backed up. There were several lines. As I was waiting for traffic to clear, I glanced to my left to see a car speeding right at me, perpendicular to traffic. The young driver appeared to be panicked. He couldn’t stop. He hit the side of Barbara’s car.

After clearing up that mess, I continued on to Ocean City, now in even more need of a few relaxing days at the beach. Once I found Route 1 South — and that wasn’t easy — I made it, finally. I called Barbara to tell her I was in the parking lot. Everyone came running down — to see how badly the car was damaged.

I can remember saying to no one listening that I was fine as well.

The next day we all went to the beach. To say the seas were rough this day would be an understatement. The waves were huge, sending me to the ocean floor several times, causing me to swallow sea water, seaweed and my pride. I managed to escape, leaving Stanley and his daughter behind laughing hysterically.

The experience left me with one less swim shoe and two very painful ear infections.

Every time I told this story, Barbara and her mom cried with laughter.

Maybe reading the story again will make Barb laugh on her birthday.

Friends — true friends — always have time for each other. It has been great to see pictures and videos of Barb and her grandson. I can only imagine what “The Champ” would think of Vinny.

I hope Barb has a great birthday, but if I know her, she will probably spend most of the day ironing and watching Lifetime movies with her dog, Sage, by her side. And then she will probably cook another great meal and clean her already spotless home.

Happy Birthday, my friend, and many more.

And don’t forget my birthday is coming up.

Red soup sure would be great!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.