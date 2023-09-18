🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, chief operating officer at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, this week asked, “What’s next for the region’s college graduates?”

In addition to the annual Indicators report, The Institute polls students of 13 partnering higher education institutions. These polls take place twice per year, with a focus on civic engagement during the fall and focus on post-graduation plans during the spring. Findings from the most recent iteration — spring 2023 — are now available.

“When inquiring about post-graduation plans, we must ask students about the perceptions of the region as well,” Avery-Stoss said. “If we hope for them to consider staying in Northeastern Pennsylvania and establishing careers here, we must learn about the characteristics that affect their decisions.”

Since polling began in 2015, for instance, Avery-Stoss said students have consistently reported plans to complete internships prior to graduation — unless they had already done so when responding to the polls. Furthermore, those who complete internships here are likelier to remain here after they complete their studies.

“There also appears to be a growing degree of uncertainty about graduate school enrollment,” Avery-Stoss added. “Over half of all respondents in every polling year from 2015 to 2021 reported that they either planned to attend graduate school or were already doing so. This share decreased to 44.3% in 2022 and again to 43.7% in 2023, when those who were unsure about attending graduate school comprised 31.8% of all respondents.”

Although the vast majority of students feel that their education has effectively prepared them for their careers, Avery-Stoss said many report some level of anxiety about finding suitable employment after graduation.

Nearly 53% feel either extremely or somewhat anxious and more than 24% feel a little anxious. Students studying science and mathematics were most anxious, followed by those studying subjects in humanities and fine arts. Students studying business and subjects in health care were least anxious.

When considering where to seek employment — whether in the region or elsewhere — Avery-Stoss said they have consistently prioritized finding work in their desired fields. They also assign significant importance to cost of living and starting salary. These issues are given greater weight than factors such as proximity to friends and access to recreation and entertainment opportunities.

Overall student opinions of NEPA’s economy and quality of life skew a bit negatively, however. Avery-Stoss said they largely believe that the region’s economy is on par with (34%) or somewhat worse than (26.5%) that of the United States. Furthermore, just 22% of students believe the region’s quality of life to be better than that of the United States, while 31% believe it is worse.

Avery-Stoss said the plans and perceptions of these students are meaningful.

“The population has declined, there is a workforce shortage, and the economy has yet to fully recover from the pandemic,” said Avery-Stoss. “Considering these issues — among others — it has become more and more important to explore why these individuals choose to leave Northeastern Pennsylvania after graduation. By better understanding what might influence their decisions, local community leaders and employers may develop strategies to retain them and build a more robust workforce.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.