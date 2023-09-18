🔊 Listen to this

Host Carol Sweeney (center, orange shirt) opened the Dallas Harvest Festival, along with the Dallas American Legion Honor Guard and Wycallis Primary Center first graders leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members of the Dallas Harvest Festival Committee, Rich Fuaro and Liz Martin, were presented with citations from the state House and Senate in honor of the festival’s 20th anniversary. from left: State Rep. Mike Cabell, Rich Fufaro, Liz Martin, Mike Marabell, and Carol Sweeney.

Alexis Duda, of Dallas, and her two children, Emily, 4, and Ben, 2, feed a lamb near the petting zoo at the Dallas Harvest Festival.

Members of Back Mountain Fire and EMS gave families a ride around the parking lot during the Dallas Harvest Festival in a refurbished antique fire truck.

DALLAS — The Dallas Harvest Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary Sunday at the Dallas High School and the rainy forecast did little to deter loyal attendees from coming out to support the highly anticipated community event.

Though gloomy skies loomed overhead, the festival kicked off bright and early just before noon, with festival volunteer Carol Sweeney hosting the opening ceremony.

The Dallas American Legion Honor Guard stood at attention near the back of the stage. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by a group of Dallas elemetary school first graders and national anthem was performed by Miss. Pa. Volunteer Abby Traxler.

Harvest Festival committee chair Rich Fufaro and marketing chair Liz Martin were presented with citations from state and federal lawmakers in recognition of the festival’s contribution to the community over the past two decades.

Rep. Mike Cabell presented a citation from the state House and Mike Marabell presented citations on behalf of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and state Sen. Lisa Baker.

The festival featured rows of local vendors selling everything from handmade crafts to baked goods and fresh produce. There were several food trucks as well. The petting zoo made a comeback this year as did free rides on a recently restored, antique fire truck by members of the Back Mountain Fire and EMS.

Planning the event was certainly a massive undertaking and Fufaro, who had been at the high school since 7 a.m., was ready for a well deserved break.

“I sit down every so often,” he said, pointing to the fold up chair he set up near the entrance of the school.

Fufaro initially came up with the idea for the festival back when he and his wife moved to the area from New England in the early 2000s.

“I am community-oriented so I joined this thing called the Visioning Committee to figure out how to enhance Dallas,” he explained.

Fufaro was inspired by a nine-day summer festival that took place every year in Newburyport, Mass., which included street vendors, entertainment and a variety of activities for kids.

The committee he assembled for the first festival had 76 days to plan an event that would normally take 6 to 12 months to organize, but they pulled it off and the festival drew a crowd of thousands to the area.

“That was magical because that was exactly what I had envisioned,” Fufaro said.

Fufaro stressed that it was really all of the volunteers that deserved the most recognitio for how to festival turned out and said that calling it a group effort would be an understatement.

“I could say, yes, I presented the idea, but everyone jumped on board and that’s the case to this day,” he said.

One of those hard working volunteers is Lake Lehman drama teacher Gina Major, who has been organizing the entertainment for the festival for about 18 years.

“I love doing it,” she said. “It’s community service work for me and I like being involved in my community.”

The entertainment was a highlight of the festival, with back to back performances on the main stage from local theater and dance groups.

Members of the Lake Lehman drama club also volunteered their time, dressing up in costume to read to kids at the Kids’ Corner, a section of the festival devoted to children’s activities and crafts, sponsored by Baker.

“When you’re involved in theater and acting, community service is a heck of a lot more fun when you get to do it in character,” said Major.

Members of the Dallas High School and Middle School drama clubs got to showcase their talents as well, performing songs from shows the two groups had done the previous year. Afterwards, they planned to show some dance moves to children in the audience.

“It’s good service hours, getting out into the community, and raising awareness for our groups,” said Dallas Middle School drama club director, Hollie Major Baker.

For Alexis Duda, Kids’ Corner was hands down her favorite part of the festival.

“It’s really fun and it seems like it’s grown this year,” she said.

Duda, of Dallas, attended the festival with her husband Steve and their two children, Emily, 4, and Ben, 2, who were busy feeding animals over at the petting zoo.

“We love the performances too and it’s always nice to see our local vendors out,” she said.

For Fufaro that kind of community support is what matters most to him, all of these years later.

“It means a lot that this event not only occurred, but it held on.”