🔊 Listen to this

Four school districts in Luzerne County were dismissed early while a school district in Lackawanna County had a delayed opening due to threats Monday.

Crestwood, Lake Lehman, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Area were dismissed early while the Scranton School District had a two hour delay.

The threats mirrored incidents on Friday when threats were received at Hanover Area and Dallas school districts, including the Hazleton location of Lackawanna College on East Broad Street and Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

Hazleton police determined the threats within their jurisdiction were “swatting” calls from individuals outside the area attempting to get a mass response from law enforcement.

Berwick Area School District issued a statement that many other school districts have received unfounded threats.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Fusion Center, which is a part of the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center, reported school districts across Pennsylvania have been receiving email threats of explosives being placed inside school buildings.

The Pennsylvania State Police have deemed this threat as “not credible.”

The statement by the Berwick Area School District says the threats are circulating through various electronic platforms.