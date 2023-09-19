🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors and attorneys for homicide suspect Tyquan Lassiter, charged with fatally shooting Peter McCoy during a parking dispute in Kingston, may engage in a plea agreement.

Lassiter, 27, of Hackensack, N.J., was loitering in the parking lot of Leonardo’s Club on Main Street with Jakir Bacote, 23, of Wilkes-Barre when McCoy, 38, was backing out in his vehicle on Sept. 10, 2022, according to court records.

McCoy asked Lassiter and Bacote to move when Kingston police allege Lassiter and Bacote brandished handguns and each fired a round into the ground.

After McCoy got back into his vehicle, Lassiter walked around and fired several shots, striking McCoy in the head, court records say.

Kingston police in court records say the shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Lassiter fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service, Kingston police and Luzerne County detectives in Hackensack on Sept. 23, 2022.

During a pretrial motions hearing before President Judge Michael T. Vough, assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski and Lassister’s attorneys, Max C. Lubin and Nicole T. Lermitte, said a plea agreement is in the works.

Vough said he will entertain the possible plea agreement during a hearing Friday.

Lassiter is currently charged with criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

Bacote is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of illegal possession of a firearm.

If a plea agreement for Lassiter is not reached, he’ll face a jury trial in October.