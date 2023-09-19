🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township reported a credit/bank card skimmer was found on a self-checkout register at Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace.

The device was found by store’s management on self-checkout register 39, which is near the Build-A-Bear Workshop inside the store.

Surveillance cameras recorded three people who police are seeking their identifications.

The device was attached to the card reader at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 6.

No additional devices were found on other checkouts, police reported.

Police advise anyone who used register 39 after the device was attached should contact their financial institution to request a new credit/bank card and chance the Personal Identification Number (PIN) code, including those who use EBT/Access cards.

Police said the device involved a physical component designed to block the payment terminal from reading the chip in cards, forcing the customer to swipe the stripe.

Anyone who can identify the three people in the surveillance picture is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext.268.