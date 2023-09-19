🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Borough police reported a white 2015 Ford Explorer was stolen and cash stolen from several vehicles during the morning hours of Sunday.

The Ford Explorer, Pennsylvania registration FPJ 0880, was stolen from a Durkee Street address, while approximately $250 was stolen from a vehicle on Murray Street, and about $20 stolen from a vehicle on Walnut Street, police reported.

Police said the thefts happened during the early morning hours on Sunday.

The doors to the vehicles were unlocked, police said.

Anyone who can identify those pictured in surveillance pictures is asked to call Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586 or by email [email protected].