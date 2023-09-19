🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Selection of a Luzerne County jury began Tuesday morning for the trial of Theron Roberts, accused by Wright Township police of inappropriately touching a student while he was band director at Crestwood High School.

Roberts, 40, of Pringle, was charged in December 2021, with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment.

Wright Township police in court records allege a female student claimed Roberts would pick hair off her clothing and brushed his hand against her buttocks and chest. She told him to stop because she felt uncomfortable, court records say.

The student further claimed, according to court records, Roberts told her not to tell anyone and if she did, he would make her pay and she would regret it.

The alleged incident happened in 2019.

Police filed charges against Roberts after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Roberts is represented by attorneys Frank Nocito and Philip Gelso.

Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Julia Mary Jacobs is prosecuting.

In a previous attempt to have the case dismissed, Nocito argued Roberts adjusted the girl’s band uniform and may have inadvertently touched the girl.

Judge David W. Lupas is presiding.