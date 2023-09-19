Todd William Bebo will face trial on allegations he wanted to kill ex-girlfriend

WILKES-BARRE — A former Dallas Township man pled guilty to a firearm offense and terrorizing a former girlfriend that resulted in a response by state police troopers with the Special Emergency Response Team.

Todd William Bebo, 52, initiated a stand-off with Dallas Township police and police in the Back Mountain at his former residence on Dakota Drive on Nov. 11, according to court records.

Bebo, his ex-girlfriend and two others were at a Plains Township restaurant where they engaged in an argument. She left with a friend as Bebo stayed at the restaurant, court records say.

Court records say Bebo returned home, grabbed a firearm and threatened the woman before barricading himself inside the residence resulting in a response by SERT troopers.

Bebo surrendered about six hours after the incident began.

Police in Dallas Township further charged Bebo with failing to relinquish a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun and shotgun ammunition when he was served with a protection-from abuse order.

Bebo pled guilty to terroristic threats and a firearm offense before Judge David W. Lupas, who scheduled his sentencing for Nov. 30.

A third case involving criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide against Bebo remains listed for trial in October.

Police charged Bebo with wanting to kill the ex-girlfriend when he showed up at her residence and was recorded by surveillance cameras carrying a sledgehammer on Dec. 9, court records say.

After his Dec. 9 arrest, police in court records say they found the 12 gauge shotgun, a bag containing duct tape, shotgun ammunition, a sledgehammer and gloves in Bebo’s truck.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Cardone is prosecuting.

Attorney Nanda Palissery represents Bebo.