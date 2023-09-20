🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Freeland accused of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at her place of employment and writing her name on a bullet pleaded guilty to related charges in Luzerne County Court.

Erickson Miguel Disla, 23, was charged by Pittston Township police when he took the woman to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton on Aug. 3, 2022.

Disla took the woman against her will after he showed up at her place of employment in Pittston Township, according to court records.

Disla convinced the woman to sit in his vehicle as he wanted to talk about their relationship.

Instead, Disla drove away with the woman who sent her manager text messages, including a map picture of Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton, court records say.

The woman faked a back injury as a means to have Disla take her to the hospital, where Hazleton police detained him.

During the drive from Pittston Township to Hazleton, the woman claimed Disla aimed a firearm at her.

When Disla was detained, police found he was carrying a firearm in a backpack.

A bullet in the firearm’s magazine contained the woman’s nickname written with a black marker, court records say.

Disla pleaded guilty to kidnapping to inflict terror and terroristic threats before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and harassment against Disla.

Disla is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted.

Attorney Nathan Hartman from the Public Defender’s Office represents Disla.