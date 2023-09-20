🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A zoning appeal application for the proposed early learning center near Wilkes University’s campus might mean busier parking lots in the downtown area.

DDC Wilkes, LLC will seek permission from the City of Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board today for special exceptions for the joint use of the parking lots located on East Northampton and South Washington Streets.

Pending Zoning Board approval, the lots at 25 East Northampton St., 133-137 South Washington St. and the rear of 147 South Washington St. will all offer parking for the center’s customers.

In July, Wilkes University announced plans to open a new Building Blocks Learning Center, aptly named South Main Street Early Learning Academy, on the first floor of 116 South Main St.

The center, which will mark Building Blocks Learning Center’s 13th location in the region, anticipates that it will accommodate approximately 120 children from infants (six weeks old) to prekindergarten.

Its close proximity to the Wilkes University campus promises aid to individuals of the campus community who are parents or caregivers, and discounts of services will be provided to Wilkes University students, faculty and staff.

The center will also provide hands-on learning opportunities for students in a variety of academic majors, most notably education. The proximity of the center, especially, will allow for observation and field hours to be conducted close to campus.

South Main Street Early Learning Academy plans on opening its doors in January, depending on construction.

The center will operate as D&D Realty Group retains ownership of the property in a sales agreement with the university. The second, third and fourth floors of the building are currently being turned into high-end apartments.

The Zoning Board will also hear the following zoning appeal applications:

• David Magda for the property located within an R-1 zone at 840 Scott St. for a special exception to change a nonconforming use from a 984 sq. ft. vacant commercial garage with an office to a family catering and pizza business.

• The Cooler Guys, LLC for the property located within an R-1 zone at 17 Hayes Lane for a variance to use a vacant garage for storage of tools and to do project prep work for the installation of walk-in coolers and freezers.

• Medardo Campoverde for the property located within an R-1 zone at 250 Kidder St. for a variance to waive the required rear yard setback from 25 feet decreased to 16 feet to construct a 12’ x 15’ rear deck addition on to a home. Campoverde is also seeking a variance to increase the maximum building coverage of lot from 40% limit to 44%.

• Jeremy P. Martin for the property located within an R-1 zone at 265-287 North River St. for a variance to construct a 60’ x 100’ commercial storage building.

• Rosa Maritza for the property located within an R-1 zone at 3 Grebe St. for a variance to waive the required rear yard setback from 25 feet decreased to 10 feet. Maritza is also seeking a variance to waive the required yard setback from five feet decreased to two feet to construct a 10’ x 12’ side porch addition, and a variance to increase the maximum building coverage of lot from a 40% limit to 45%.

The City of Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board public hearings will be held in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall today at 4:30 p.m.