WILKES-BARRE — A woman testified before a Luzerne County jury Tuesday her band director at Crestwood High School, Theron Roberts, grabbed her buttocks and threatened her if she told anyone.

She described meeting Roberts, 40, while she was in the 7th grade and gave her one-on-one music lessons. During the lessons, she claimed Roberts moved his chair close to her and placed his head on her thigh.

She further claimed Roberts made her feel uncomfortable by brushing his hand against her body, made inappropriate statements and grabbed her buttocks while leaving the band room for practice when she was in the 10th grade in 2019.

Roberts’ attorneys, Frank Nocito and Philip Gelso, told the jury the girl waited two years to report the alleged inappropriate contact despite having ample opportunities in meetings with school officials and Wright Township police.

Roberts’ trial on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and harassment is before Judge David W. Lupas.

“The defendant was a predator hiding in plain sight,” Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Julia Jacobs Van Leeuwen told the jury during opening statements in outlining her case against Roberts.

Nocito told the jury during his opening statement that there was tension between the Crestwood Band Parents Association, which the girl’s mother served on the board, and Roberts. Nocito also told the jury three surveillance cameras in the area where the girl claimed she was grabbed did not record the alleged act.

“Mr. Roberts denies he grabbed the (girl’s name) buttocks. He denies that this occurred,” Nocito said.

The girl was the first witness called to testify by Van Leeuwen. She spoke in a soft and low voice from the witness stand.

She described meeting Roberts when she was in the 7th grade and he gave her music lessons. She claimed Roberts would move his chair closer to her and he placed his hand on her thigh making her feel uncomfortable.

As she moved up in grades, the girl became a band unit leader for her musical instrument and a drum major, roles within the band that resulted in spending more time with Roberts.

She said Roberts made inappropriate comments during practices.

While leaving the band room for practice one day in September or October 2019, when she was in 10th grade, she told the jury Roberts grabbed her buttocks in an alcove area outside the high school.

After the alleged incident, Roberts was disciplined by school officials on unrelated issues that were not told to the jury.

Nocito said the girl was questioned by school officials and police in 2019 and 2020 but did not disclose the alleged act until October 2021, nearly two years later.

Nocito said the alcove area is a busy section outside the high school with many fall sports teams and parents.

Roberts, of Pringle, was terminated by Crestwood in 2020.

Testimony continues Thursday.