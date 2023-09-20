Brooks will lead visitors through historic burial ground in Wilkes-Barre

The historic Hollenback Cemetery gatehouse is seen in a vintage photo.

WILKES-BARRE — A beloved local tradition will wind its way through Hollenback Cemetery this weekend.

Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society executive director and Hollenback Cemetery Association board member Tony Brooks will host the annual Fall walking tour of the cemetery, 540 N. River St., at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The tour will explore the life and times of the Hollenback, Butler, Ross, Harvey, Conyngham, Kirby families and others who are the namesakes of many of Wilkes-Barre streets and parks.

“We meet coal miners and coal mine owners, from a Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, to a West Point superintendent, Civil War generals, Wilkes-Barre mayors, a library founder, a world-famous architect, and the world’s worst singer at Carnegie Hall,” a release from Brooks stated.

Established in 1855, the 20-acre cemetery serves as the final resting place for an estimated 16,000 people.

Tour price is $10 and benefits the restoration of damaged and weatherworn gravesites. Children are free. Reservations are not necessary but are encouraged by calling 570-793-3631.

Parking is available along Maple Street or inside the cemetery. Please wear comfortable shoes. For more information and future tours, visit www.facebook.com/WBPreservation. The Hollenback Cemetery Association maintains a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hollenbackcemetery.