WILKES-BARRE — Zoning officials on Wednesday approved an exception that will allow a vacant garage on Scott Street to be converted to a catering and pizza business, following a lengthy hearing at which they heard from supporters and opponents of the plan.

It was one of several items on the city Zoning Board’s agenda, but without a doubt the most contentious.

Dave Magda plans to use the property located at 840 Scott St. as an off-premises catering business. He hopes to use the space to prepare food for his customers, which he says will either be delivered or picked up.

In the future, Magda says the business will offer pizza in addition to its catered meals.

The city’s Zoning Board by a 4-1 vote, with only Rodney Kaiser voting no, agreed to grant the exception, which is required because the property is located in an R-1 residential zone.

‘It is entirely residential’

Several neighbors spoke out in opposition of the business, which they claimed would take away from the residential nature of the neighborhood.

Attorney Harry Mattern, who represented Norbert and Suzanne Swithers of Scott Street, took to the stand to cite the business operations as an inconvenience to its longtime neighbors.

“The character of this neighborhood is entirely residential,” he said, noting that the existing zoning. According to city zoning definitions, the provisions for the R-1 District are intended to “create, preserve and enhance areas composed primarily of single-family residences built at relatively lower densities.”

“This property is in an R-1 zone — it is entirely residential and this is the property where the Swithers family has invested their life,” Mattern continued.

He went on to cite increased traffic, noise and aromas as causes for concern for his clients and the surrounding community.

Norbert Swithers rose to the stand to share concerns of increased fire insurance costs and a potential rodent issues if a dumpster were to be put on the property — and he urged the board to consider his family’s commitment to the city when casting their votes.

“My wife Suzanne and myself have lived here a long time — generations,” he said. “We would like our loyalty rewarded and for you to deny the request.”

‘I think it’s a great idea’

But not everybody in attendance was against the proposed business.

Jessica McClay, a member of the Wilkes-Barre City Planning Commission Committee, defended the application, citing exceptions such as these as vital to the city.

“If the Zoning Board does not make exceptions in R-1 zones, nothing is going to ever happen in the city, and that’s what special exceptions and variances are in place for,” McClay said.

“I think it’s a great idea that he wants to keep the building itself. I think we get rid of way too many buildings that are old in the city, and I don’t see this being a detriment to the community,” she added.

Kim Kanasky, whose father owned the building before Magda, also spoke out in favor of the business.

“He’s going to fix it up rather than let it sit there to do what,” Kanasky said. “I think it’s only going to make the top of the street better.”

Building Blocks daycare parking plan approved

A zoning appeal application for the proposed early learning center near Wilkes University’s campus crossed a huge hurdle during Wednesday’s meeting.

DDC Wilkes, LLC received permission for special exceptions for the joint use of the parking lots located at 25 East Northampton St., 133-137 South Washington St. and the rear of 147 South Washington St., which will offer parking for parents picking up and dropping off their children.

As reported by the Times Leader in July, Wilkes University announced plans to open a new Building Blocks Learning Center, aptly named South Main Street Early Learning Academy, on the first floor of 116 South Main St.

The center, which will mark Building Blocks Learning Center’s 13th location in the region, anticipates that it will accommodate approximately 120 children from infants (six weeks old) to prekindergarten.

Because of its location with the front of the building facing South Main Street, the center was tasked with proposing a safe drop off/pick up plan to the board before an approval could be granted.

The plan involves the use of lanes behind the building, which Jude Cooney says is essential in ensuring the safety of the center’s students.

“When thinking of a safe way to drop off and pick up children on a daily basis, we tried to stay off of South Main Street because there’s just too much traffic, so we looked at Livingston Lane and Nesbitt Lane,” Cooney said.

Parents could come into one of those lots to park, take the children by the hand and cross Nesbit Lane to get to the center, Cooney said.

According to him, a painted crosswalk and signage will be added for extra direction and visibility.

Parents will be given dashboard tags and passes to park in the lots, and signs will be in place to reserve spots during the designated drop off/pick up hours.

Other action

The Zoning Board also approved the following applications:

• Medardo Campoverde for the property located within an R-1 zone at 250 Kidder St. for a variance to waive the required rear yard setback from 25 feet decreased to 16 feet to construct a 12’ x 15’ rear deck addition on to a home. Campoverde is also seeking a variance to increase the maximum building coverage of lot from 40% limit to 44%.

• Jeremy P. Martin for the property located within an R-1 zone at 265-287 North River St. for a variance to construct a 60’ x 100’ commercial storage building.

• Rosa Maritza for the property located within an R-1 zone at 3 Grebe St. for a variance to waive the required rear yard setback from 25 feet decreased to 10 feet. Maritza is also seeking a variance to waive the required yard setback from five feet decreased to two feet to construct a 10’ x 12’ side porch addition, and a variance to increase the maximum building coverage of lot from a 40% limit to 45%.

An application from The Cooler Guys, LLC for the property located within an R-1 zone at 17 Hayes Lane for a variance to use a vacant garage for storage of tools and project prep work for the installation of walk-in coolers and freezers was decided to be readdressed during next month’s hearing due to lack of necessary information.

The next City of Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board public hearings will be held in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of City Hall on Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m.