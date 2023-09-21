🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — A Lehman Township man was discovered dead following a crash Thursday morning along Memorial Highway, Dallas Township Police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

At approximately 6:54 a.m., the Dallas Township Police Department along with Back Mountain Regional Fire and EMS received a call for a car accident in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. When crews arrived, they discovered a single vehicle crash in which a car had hit a light pole.

The driver, Randy Emmett Parry, 51, was found to be unresponsive, police said.

It is still unclear why the car left the roadway, police said. An investigation is being conducted by the Dallas Township Police Department and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information about the accident should contact the Dallas Township Police Department at 570-674-2001.