WILKES-BARRE — At a special meeting on Friday, Wilkes-Barre City Council approved five requests for application for grants totaling more than $1.9 million from the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Included in the group was a request for a $300,000 grant that would be used for the Irem Temple Restoration project.

The funding will be used for general restoration costs of the Irem Temple located at 62 North Franklin St. Representing the Irem Restoration Committee were Ken Okrepskie and Dale Parmenteri, both officers with the group.

They said the $300,000 grant, if approved, would be used to install an elevator in the historical building and for new windows.

Parmenteri said the total budget to restore the building has been set at $10.5 million. He said if the committee receives all the funding it has applied for, it will leave only a $1 million gap to finish the project.

“Currently, we are using a $500,000 ARPA grant from Luzerne County to finish the roof and that should be done by the end of October,” Parmenteri said.

Council member Tony Brooks said he has always supported the restoration of the iconic downtown building.

“This building is important to the history of our region,” Brooks said. “It is a one-of-a-kind architectural structure. It’s the only one of its kind anywhere.”

Parmenteri added that the committee has been working with Delta Development, Harrisburg, on two RACP grants, each at $1 million. He said $1 million will be used to finish restoring the decorative minarets and the other $1 million will be used for renovations not yet specified.

Parmenteri said when the restoration project is completed, the building will be an open-floor music venue that can also host trade shows and weddings, as well as a possible winter farmers market.

“And we plan to have a museum dedicated to the American Revolution and the Industrial Revolution,” he said. “If we can finish the financing, we could be open the first quarter of 2025.”

Council members Brooks, Beth Gilbert, Mike Belusko, John Marconi and Bill Barrett voted in favor of all five grant applications.

Other LSA grants being sought, include:

• $350,000 to be used for the Sherman Street Properties Business Center roof replacement.

• $900,000 for the Wyoming Valley Art League Building Improvements — construction of an elevator, handicap accessible restrooms, classrooms and other improvements as appropriate.

• $300,000 for the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre Roof Replacement and Exterior Improvements project — replacement of the roof and the re-pointing of the exterior brick facing on the building.

• $131,000 for the Osterhout Free Library new restroom in the Children’s Wing project — construction of a safe, accessible, and family-friendly restroom that will serve over 16,000 visitors to the Children’s Wing annually.

