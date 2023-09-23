🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — The Grants Distribution Committee of The Luzerne Foundation on Thursday heard from 26 area nonprofits during the 2nd Annual Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Forum at the PSU Hazleton Launchbox, 13 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

The Luzerne Foundation awarded $155,000 in grants to local nonprofits and municipalities in the Hazleton and Weatherly Area communities in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Pasco L. Schiavo was well regarded as a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist, and friend to all. He died in 2018.

C. David Pedri, President/CEO at the Luzerne Foundation, said, “In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pasco made sure to carve out funds to aid the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas after he left us through the Luzerne Foundation.”

Each organization’s representative had three minutes to present an idea before taking questions from the committee that would decide how much funding to award them.

The forum was open to the public to draw attention to the ideas and needs in the Hazleton and Weatherly areas and encourage others to help finish projects that the grants from the foundation start.

The grants awarded at the forum will support a range of needs including support for local fire departments, after-school programs and educational opportunities for children, arts and culture, historical preservation, and food for those experiencing poverty among many other deserving causes.

Recipients

Every nonprofit that presented will receive a grant of at least $5,000.

West Hazleton Elementary/Middle School PTA

Junior Achievement

Immanuel Christian School

Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts

The Hazleton Art League

Castle Auditorium Community Arts Center

Weatherly Area Community Museum

Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc.

Volunteers in Medicine

Citizens’ Fire Company #1 of Weatherly

Freeland Fire Department

Freeland Recreation Board

Hazleton Area Public Library

Weatherly Area Public Library

Collaborative Autism Movement

Anthracite Region Center for Independent Living

Greater Hazleton Senior Citizens Services Inc.

Meals on Wheels of Greater Hazleton

Brandon’s Forever Home

Helping Hands Society

Catholic Social Services

Child Hunger Outreach Partners

Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania

Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA

United Charities Inc. of Hazleton

570 For The Youth Foundation: Freeland Wolfpack Basketball

For more information on the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Fund, visit the Luzerne Foundation website at — www.luzfdn.org — or call the office at 570-822-2065.