HAZLETON — The Grants Distribution Committee of The Luzerne Foundation on Thursday heard from 26 area nonprofits during the 2nd Annual Pasco L. Schiavo Grant Forum at the PSU Hazleton Launchbox, 13 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
The Luzerne Foundation awarded $155,000 in grants to local nonprofits and municipalities in the Hazleton and Weatherly Area communities in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.
Pasco L. Schiavo was well regarded as a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist, and friend to all. He died in 2018.
C. David Pedri, President/CEO at the Luzerne Foundation, said, “In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pasco made sure to carve out funds to aid the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas after he left us through the Luzerne Foundation.”
Each organization’s representative had three minutes to present an idea before taking questions from the committee that would decide how much funding to award them.
The forum was open to the public to draw attention to the ideas and needs in the Hazleton and Weatherly areas and encourage others to help finish projects that the grants from the foundation start.
The grants awarded at the forum will support a range of needs including support for local fire departments, after-school programs and educational opportunities for children, arts and culture, historical preservation, and food for those experiencing poverty among many other deserving causes.
Recipients
Every nonprofit that presented will receive a grant of at least $5,000.
West Hazleton Elementary/Middle School PTA
Junior Achievement
Immanuel Christian School
Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts
The Hazleton Art League
Castle Auditorium Community Arts Center
Weatherly Area Community Museum
Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Inc.
Volunteers in Medicine
Citizens’ Fire Company #1 of Weatherly
Freeland Fire Department
Freeland Recreation Board
Hazleton Area Public Library
Weatherly Area Public Library
Collaborative Autism Movement
Anthracite Region Center for Independent Living
Greater Hazleton Senior Citizens Services Inc.
Meals on Wheels of Greater Hazleton
Brandon’s Forever Home
Helping Hands Society
Catholic Social Services
Child Hunger Outreach Partners
Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania
Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA
United Charities Inc. of Hazleton
570 For The Youth Foundation: Freeland Wolfpack Basketball
For more information on the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Fund, visit the Luzerne Foundation website at — www.luzfdn.org — or call the office at 570-822-2065.