WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown has announced a free, drive-through, electronics recycling and document shredding event for city residents this October.

The city has partnered with Responsible Recycling Solutions (RSS) for Electronics Recycling and with Paper Eaters Document Destruction Service for document shredding.

The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Public Works Facility, located at 3 Conyngham Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

The event is only for City of Wilkes-Barre residents who must present proof of residency, such as a driver’s license. Items will not be collected from businesses.

It is a non-contact event and residents must stay in their car. Please visit www.wilkes-barre.city/specialcollections or call 570-208-4152 for more information.

E-Recycling

Electronics accepted for free are as follows:

• Desktop & laptop computers

• DVD players & VCRs

• Keyboards and mice

• Gaming systems

• Printers/fax machines

• String Christmas lights

• Cables and cords

• Small appliances

• Cell phone and laptop batteries

• Metal items

• Calculators and adding machines

• Exercise equipment (bikes/treadmills)

• UPS battery backups

• Car batteries (sealed lead acid)

• Toner and ink cartridges

• Bed frames and rain spouting

• Audio visual equipment

• Telephones and cell phones (please remove batteries)

• Filing cabinets

• Lawn mowers

• Paper shredders

The following additional items can be recycled with a fee, paid via cash or checks only. Please make checks payable to Responsible Recycling Services or RRS:

• Computer monitors – $20

• Floor copiers – $20

• Console stereos (in cabinet) – $35

• Televisions under 42” (all types) – $40

• TVs (in wooden cabinet, projection, over 42”) – $58

Offsite hard drive destruction services are $10 per drive and include a Certificate of Destruction. Household batteries, light bulbs, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and styrofoam are not accepted.

Document Shredding

Residents can have up to three boxes of their private documents properly destroyed at no cost. A three-box limit per car will be strictly enforced.

Accepted items are as follows:

• Documents that contain personal or private information

Examples include:

• Bank statements

• Outdated medical records

• Pay stubs

• Old bills or receipts

• Credit card offers

• Tax returns older than seven years

Prohibited items are as follows:

• Newspapers

• Binders of any type: three-ring, plastic, spiral, metal

• Plastic document covers

• Hanging file folders with metal support bars

• Metal binder clips

• Books, either hardback or paperback

• Credit cards

• Magazines, catalogues or newspapers

• Film or photographs

• Shredded paper

Residents are asked to check papers for foreign objects that may cause damage to the vendor’s shredding equipment. Examples include rocks, batteries, silverware, computer cables, clothes, and other miscellaneous items.

Boxes containing debris will not be accepted. Junk mail does not need to be shredded and should be placed in household recycling bins to be recycled.