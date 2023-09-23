🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College has announced a new scholarship program targeting New Jersey residents who are accepted to the Wilkes-Barre institution.

The bottom line: For Garden State students, tuition and fees will be reduced to match Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s published 2023-24 tuition and fees.

“We know the financial benefits of staying in-state factor heavily into a family’s higher education decisions,” vice-president for enrollment management Chris Dearth said in a media release. “The goal of this program is simple: if you are from New Jersey and are accepted at King’s, you will only be responsible for the same tuition you would pay at a flagship state school.”

The release gave a general idea of what the change will mean in dollars and cents.

“While the College’s tuition currently starts at $42,600, each incoming student is typically awarded between $20,000 and $26,000 in merit-based scholarships, with an average institutional award of $24,000. As a result of the N.J. State Tuition Match, students from New Jersey will receive additional aid to lower their annual tuition to $17,239.

The move was framed as a nod to a simple fact: Outside of Pennsylvania, New Jersey provides the largest number of students to the campus. “We want to give them the same tuition advantages that our Pennsylvania students enjoy through a related state program,” King’s president Rev. Thomas Looney said in the release. “Hopefully this gives more students the opportunity to explore King’s without having to worry about losing some of the benefits of staying in their home state.”

Plans call for the program’s dollar figures to be adjusted annually to match changes to New Jersey’s in-state tuition costs. The offer extends to New Jersey residents as long as they are eligible for up to eight consecutive semesters of their undergraduate work or completion of bachelor’s degree.

More information is available at kings.edu/njmatch.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish