PLYMOUTH — There has not been one day since May 10, 1968, that I have not thought about my mom, Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle.

I can say the same thing about my dad, who we lost on Nov. 13, 1995.

It’s a strange, hollow feeling when you realize that both your parents are gone and all you have left are memories. And for me, I cherish those memories and I call on them daily to get me though life’s struggles.

But as I prepare to again offer a heavenly Happy Birthday to my mom tomorrow, Sept. 25, I miss her and my dad so much.

One thing that never comes back is that feeling of security — the feeling of safety found in a mother’s arms or in a father’s strength. Lost forever is that feeling that no matter what, everything will be okay.

Mom would be 98 on Monday. She left us when she was 42. And I have missed her every day and I rely on her and my dad for guidance.

As I have said countless times before, we had three people in our family and four good legs — I had two of those good legs and I was the least productive of the three of us. That reality allowed me to gain a very real appreciation of the abilities of people with disabilities at a very young age.

Dad was my coach, my friend, my biggest fan (along with mom) and the best role model I ever could have hoped for.

Mom? Well, she taught me just about everything — to be kind to people, to respect people’s feelings, to listen, to help, to care. And to love her cooking — oh, how I long for her vegetable red soup with homemade noodles.

And she was also my best friend — at least for 17-and-a-half years.

My mom died on the day before Mother’s Day in the year I graduated high school.

Whoever I am today, I credit Elizabeth and Bill O’Boyle Sr. as being the responsible parties.

The youngest of nine children born to Polish immigrants, my mother was far ahead of her time. She saw the good in everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or status.

That was the essence of my mom — do for others. Help where you can. Make a difference, even if it seems small to you, it’s much bigger to the person you are helping.

It’s those kind of things that have stuck with me through the years.

Like how she would sew my old socks together into a ball for us to play baseball in the street, despite the pain she had in her arthritic fingers.

And how she would walk with me up and down Reynolds Street to catch the bus to go shopping, whether in Wilkes-Barre or New York City, where by the way, I just had to find wide-wale corduroy pants like Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones.

Her pierogies and piggies and kielbasa and scalloped potatoes and roast beef and ham and chicken and, well, everything.

How she kept an immaculate house, tolerating two males who were not nearly as neat as she was.

How she learned to drive.

My mom loved art. She dreamed of one day seeing the Mona Lisa — DaVinci’s masterpiece that she marveled at because of its simplicity and meaning.

So indulge me as I repeat my story about my mom and the Mona Lisa.

In 2000, I decided to take a trip that would include a stop in Paris and a visit to the Louvre museum and a date with the Mona Lisa. It was a trip to London, Paris, Rome and Florence, and was filled with memories that will last a lifetime. It was a trip my mother would have absolutely loved.

So I was a little nervous when I entered the massive Louvre to begin my tour. I remember walking past the great masterpieces — “Winged Victory,” “Venus de Milo,” Rembrandts, Renoirs, van Goghs, Michelangelos, Manets and Monets.

And then we walked through one gallery into another and we were told, “The Mona Lisa is displayed in this room.”

I got emotional and I choked up a bit and when I realized that I was about to stare into the eyes of the world’s most famous painting.

But I was not going to view this lovely lady alone.

It was at that moment that I decided that I was going to look at the Mona Lisa through the eyes of my mother.

On that September day, Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle finally would get to see her favorite painting.

It was more than emotional for me. It was an experience that I didn’t want to end. I wanted my mom to be there and in many ways, through my DNA and my faith, she was.

I remember her decorative Christmas cookies, her meticulous housekeeping chores, her witty sense of humor, accompanied by her infectious laugh, her love of family and friends, her devout religious beliefs, her welcoming personality, her determination to live life as normal as anybody else.

I can still hear her voice.

I marveled at her compassion.

I wish she was here.

Happy Birthday, mom.

