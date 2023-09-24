🔊 Listen to this

Kathleen Pisano, MSN, RN, CNL has been appointed to the position of Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

PLAINS TWP. — The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre has announced the appointment of Kathleen Pisano, MSN, RN, CNL to the position of Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive and William Klaips, PE to the position of Assistant Medical Center Director.

Pisano began her career with the VA in 2005 as a VA Learning Opportunity Residency (VALOR) Nurse Extern and accepted a permanent position with the organization following her graduation from the University of Scranton.

During her tenure, Pisano held various staff nurse positions before beginning her leadership journey in 2014 as the Nurse Manager and Program Director of Home-Based Primary Care. In 2019, she was appointed Chief of Community Care Service where she was responsible for the execution of the VA Maintaining Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks (MISSION) Act implementation and Referral Coordination Initiative.

Pisano holds a Bachelor of Science in English and Nursing, and a Master’s degree in Nursing from Sacred Heart University. She achieved certification as a Clinical Nurse Leader in 2014 and completed a Nursing Management Certificate Program in 2017.

Throughout her career, Pisano has been a mentor and coach to others and has demonstrated a collaborative, patient-centered approach to care delivery for the Veterans served by the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Klaips began his career with the VA in 2005 as an Electrical Engineer in Facilities Management Service.During his career, he has progressed through a variety of leadership roles within the organization, including Chief of Project Engineering, Associate Chief of Facilities Management Service, and Acting Chief Engineer at the Wilkes-Barre and Erie VA Medical Centers.

Since 2014, Mr. Klaips has been the Executive Assistant to the Director and Public Affairs Officer at the WBVAMC.

Klaips holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bloomsburg University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Wilkes University. He achieved licensure as a Professional Engineer in the state of Pennsylvania in 2015.

Throughout his career, Klaips has been instrumental in supporting the development and expansion of services available to the Veterans served by Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

“I’m excited to welcome Ms. Pisano and Mr. Klaips to Wilkes-Barre’s Leadership Team,” said Medical Center Director Russell E. Lloyd.

“I’ve worked with Katie and Bill for several years and believe that their management experience and dedication to our Veterans will continue to generate positive impacts within the organization.”