🔊 Listen to this

The palliative use of cannabis (marijuana) dates back more than 2,000 years, according to various reports (including one from the National Institutes of Health). Yet multiple agencies point to a paucity of concrete research regarding the health effects, and one of the most common reasons cited for such a dearth is legal: The United States federal government classifies marijuana as a schedule 1 drug, tightly restricting research opportunities.

In April the American Heart Association posted an article titled, in short, “the 411 on marijuana use and cardiovascular health.” Pharmacist Robert L. Page II, the volunteer chair of the writing group that released a scientific statement on the topic, summed it up this way:

“The federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug ‘with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.’ That means researchers face tight restrictions on conducting rigorous controlled trials with marijuana products,” Page said. “So much of what we do know about cannabis use is based on data from short-term, observational and retrospective studies, which identify trends but do not prove cause and effect. Until we know more definitively the specific pros and cons of marijuana use, people need to be aware of the potential dangers.”

In October, 2022, President Joe Biden ordered a review of the classification, which led to a recommendation last month by the Department of Health and Human Services to reclassify marijuana as a schedule III drug. The difference is big. As a schedule I drug, it is deemed to have a high likelihood of abuse and no medical uses, ranking it with heroin and LSD. Being Schedule III would mean it has a “moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” putting it in the same category as ketamine and testosterone, according to dea.gov.

The move would not end criminalization of the drug, but it would likely make it easier for legal cannabis businesses to get financial services — Greenery Spot owner Chris Myers in Johnson City, N.Y., cited significant difficulty in getting bank support in opening his business after the state made adult-use marijuana sales legal.

Changing the classification would also make it easier to conduct the research many experts say is needed to determine health impacts, pro and con, of using marijuana and related edible and topical products being legalized in a growing number of states.

READ THE FULL REPORT:

• Could Pa. become the Keystoned State?

• NYS shop owner shares experiences

• Rescheduling possible?

• NORML findings

• DA Sanguedolce’s views

• Lawmakers weigh in

• Health considerations

• WBRE/WYOU TV report

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish