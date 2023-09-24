🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers may eagerly eye legalized adult-use marijuana for the potential cash it could pour into state coffers ($400 million to $1 billion estimated for the first year). But law enforcers generally remain more wary for a lot of reasons — though the simple use of the drug typically isn’t one.

“The personal me thinks that to the extent people want to do things in the privacy of their own homes, the government should stay out of their business,” Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said when asked about the push for legalization. “Obviously there are a lot of caveats to that — what risks do they pose to people, themselves and others.”

“My primary concern is what happens when they leave their homes,” he continued.

And data from states where recreational marijuana has been legalized suggest there’s good reason for that concern.

Since medical marijuana became legal here in 2016, “we’ve seen a dramatic increase in not just DUI arrests, but in car crashes (involving a controlled substance or alcohol). But the percentages that involve marijuana now, I would say conservatively they now involve 30% to 50% either of marijuana alone, but mostly a combination of marijuana and alcohol,” Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce also doubts legalizing weed will reduce illegal sales of marijuana, including fentanyl-laced drugs. “I think there’s very little chance of that,” he said. In the 23 states where marijuana has been legalized, the black market remains cheaper than the legal stuff thanks largely to the costs added by all the governmental requirements for legitimate sales. (That’s a point underscored by the owner of a legal Binghamton, N.Y.-area marijuana retail shop quoted as part of today’s special report.)

In fact, Sanguedolce notes, making a legal market can give buyers a false sense of security – and possibly increase the odds buyers end up with illegal, fentanyl-laced drugs.

“Unfortunately people think they are buying it safely,” he said. “In the states where it’s legal, they think they are buying it from someone who obtained it legally, because no one is going to really come out and tell you ‘hey, I got this illegally on the street,’” he said. “So they’re encountering fentanyl even when they think they are encountering safe marijuana.”

Funding for law enforcement?

And while the latest Pennsylvania bill to legalize adult-use marijuana (Senate Bill 846) is loaded with a wide array of regulations intended to keep the legal stuff safe and out of the hands of minors, Sanguedolce asks a simple yet essential question: Will it provide enough money to law enforcement?

“If you sift through the bill, how much of that is dedicated to assisting law enforcement? There’s all kinds of regulatory enforcement, but what we’ve seen — the increase in DUIs alone – who’s going to enforce people illegally growing, or growing without a license or selling without a license? I haven’t seen any help for law enforcement in that respect, and it’s difficult enough right now to do what we do with the shortage of police officers.”

SB 846 would funnel the bulk of anticipated revenue from legal marijuana sales into the state’s general fund, with 10% each to the municipalities and counties where stores are located. While any of that money may make its way to police and courts, the bill doesn’t expressly require a set amount for law enforcement.

And, Sanguedolce notes, history shows it will be needed.

Medical marijuana was legalized in 2016 in Pennsylvania, and “people falsely believe because you have a medical marijuana card you can drive (under the influence of marijuana). Well, any amount of THC in your system is illegal, so you can’t be driving after having smoked marijuana,” he said.

In fact, before legalized medical marijuana, the smell of marijuana in a car was probable cause to search a vehicle. Now it’s not. “You have to find out if they have a card, and that’s not easily obtainable” due to medical privacy rules. And, the DA adds, there currently is no database available to police listing who has a medical marijuana card.

While there are many factors affecting how long THC can be detected in urine, the fact that it can stay in the system for up to a month greatly complicates any law enforcement regarding DUI charges.

“If you had ingested marijuana 28 days ago and it’s still in your system, number one are you really a risk driving because it’s in there, somewhere? And number two, what does that do to the criminal charges that might come into play?”

Statewide groups weigh in

The lack of any clear standard for determining if a person is under the influence of marijuana was a big concern in a statement issued jointly (no pun intended) last year by the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police and Chiefs of Police regarding legalization. The two associations came down firmly against legalized recreational marijuana, citing many of the issues Sanguedolce mentioned: Thriving illegal markets in states where it has been legalized, increased impaired driving, increased vehicle accidents — and a lack of any “valid impairment standard” equivalent to the blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% used to determine if a person is driving drunk.

Some police now have been trained to conduct “field sobriety tests” that help them determine if a person is driving under the influence of drugs, Sanguedolce said, but there isn’t a specific test akin to a BAC. More importantly, he adds, even the BAC limit set by the state for drunk driving is a bit arbitrary.

“There’s no scientific evidence that tells us at .08 every single person is unsafe to drive or every single person is safe to drive.” Alcohol affects different people in different ways based on many factors, including body weight and food consumed with the alcohol.

Expungements in focus

Expunging past marijuana offenses from people’s criminal records is another concern for the DA. He notes possession is a minor offense, and erasing those charges doesn’t bother him much. But if a person was convicted of selling marijuana, that’s a bigger issue, especially because they may have been selling other, more dangerous drugs as well.

“I always have difficulty with that. What we’re saying is that you committed an act that was illegal at the time for which you were convicted, and because it became acceptable later on, we’re going to eliminate the record that at the time you violated the law,” Sanguedolce said.

One reason legalization has been happening may be that the previous fear marijuana served as a “gateway drug” to more serious addictions has, generally, been proven unfounded.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse — a division of the National Institutes of Health – notes that while using weed may lead to trying more addictive drugs, “the majority of people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, ‘harder’ substances.”

Yet Sanguedolce fears legalization of adult-use weed will be a “gateway” of a different sort.

“I think absolutely it’s going to be the next step in the process to legalizing more serious drugs, especially — as we’ve seen in the past — most recently with the legalization of gambling and the opening of the casinos. Once the government starts to get its hands on more money, they don’t restrict their spending. They find a way to spend all of that and they start looking for other ways to get more money,” he said.

When it comes to the state revenue from legalization, Sanguedolce notes law enforcement officials in states where it has already happened regularly point out “the amount of money that comes into the government is offset by the harms that result, the effects on people, the addictions, the medical issues the loss of people in the workforce, the affect on law enforcement. So all of that money gets distributed, and before you know it all of that money has a dedicated place to go.”

“And 10 years later you start to see the effects, and that money is no longer available to be re-routed to law enforcement purposes, or infrastructure needs or medical needs.”

READ THE FULL REPORT:

• Could Pa. become the Keystoned State?

• NYS shop owner shares experiences

• Rescheduling possible?

• NORML findings

• DA Sanguedolce’s views

• Lawmakers weigh in

• Health considerations

• WBRE/WYOU TV report

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish