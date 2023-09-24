🔊 Listen to this

This is a relatively small sampling of the wide array of cannabis products sold at the Greenery Spot in Johnson City, N.Y. All the marijuana used in the products must be grown in state, owner Chris Myers said. In July, two state senators introduced legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use in Pennsylvania.

Senate Bill 846, a bipartisan proposal by Sens. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia), is the latest effort to push legalization of “recreational” use.

“Legalized adult use of marijuana is supported by an overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians and this legislation accomplishes that while also ensuring safety and social equity,” Laughlin said in a press release.

“With neighboring states New Jersey and New York implementing adult use, we have a duty to Pennsylvania taxpayers to legalize adult-use marijuana to avoid losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars of new tax revenue and thousands of new jobs,” Laughlin added.

A previous effort by the two lawmakers last session failed to advance.

What could be different this time?

For one thing, Democrats control the state House once again, and seem more likely to approve such a move — though as we note, some Republicans are in favor.

For another, change is in the wind at the federal level: In October, 2022, President Joe Biden ordered a review of marijuana’s “schedule” classification, which led to a recommendation last month by the Department of Health and Human Services to reclassify it as a schedule III drug.

For this special report, the Times Leader teamed up with Eyewitness News to look at the pros and cons of legalization from the standpoint of lawmakers, law enforcement, and health experts.

We also spoke with the owner of a marijuana retail store in the Binghamton, N.Y. area about his experience with the newly legalized industry in that state.

READ THE FULL REPORT:

• Could Pa. become the Keystoned State?

• NYS shop owner shares experiences

• Rescheduling possible?

• NORML findings

• DA Sanguedolce’s views

• Lawmakers weigh in

• Health considerations

• WBRE/WYOU TV report