Owner of Binghamton, N.Y. area shop talks about the pot biz

🔊 Listen to this

By state law, the Greenery Spot adult-use marijuana store in Johnson City, N.Y., can’t use the words ‘cannabis’ or ‘marijuana’ in any of its signage

Maureen Manning sits behind a round table that would look perfectly at home in any business break room and notes that, while she works in Johnson City, N.Y., her name is spelled the same as “the ice cream farm” in the Scranton, Pa. area.

“We come from that area.” Her grandmother still lives there.

But this is hardly an ice cream store.

For one thing, having the little pooch Roxy scampering about would likely be a no-no for health inspectors at any eatery. But back in Pennsylvania the bigger problem would be the stuff on display behind the showroom glass cases, accessible to the public only through an always-locked door.

“Oh, we have a lot of different forms containing marijuana,” Manning says. “Edibles are very popular … concentrates … lots of gummy variants … Different indica, sativa, hybrids for pain killing …”

Manning works as a “budtender” at one of the first adult-use marijuana shops in Johnson City, right on the main drag, an innocuous store front with “Greenery Spot” in large, friendly-looking letters of dark green with white outline. The store just marked its second-month anniversary at the end of August.

“It is a really interesting world,” she says of her relatively new job. “I — just ironically — have a background in biology and chemistry. And I worked retail in a hemp background for three years. And I learned a lot about cannabinoids and flavonoids and terpene, and I’m really familiar with the plant itself.”

If you expected a bunch of potheads just pushing weed without much thought, the reality of a legalized marijuana store, at least here, is about as far from that image as can be. Manning notes that budtenders need to be able to explain what customers are getting, despite the wide range of forms available. The shop must sell products only from cannabis grown in the state of New York under close monitoring and regular testing, and can only sell a limited amount — different measurements for different forms of the products — per transaction.

Shop owner Chris Myers enters the room, scoops up Roxy and cradles the pup in both arms. Clean shaven in a New York Yankees baseball cap and a rust-orange shirt, he shatters another expectation when asked about customer base.

“Our main demographic I would say is 60 to 65-year-olds. Female. And you know the ones that we’re having trouble getting here? 21 to 30 year olds. That’s the hardest ones, because they’ve got their dealer who goes to their houses already.

“You can’t get those people.”

It’s not just that they already have their illegal connections. There is also a governmental premium placed on the legal sales, three different taxes/fees that, Myers notes, comes to about a 23% for local and state governments on everything he sells. “That’s like, so, you know, people come in, they spend a hundred bucks, but it ends up being $123 at the register. They think, ‘what the hell?’”

There’s another quirk in state law that creates some quasi-legal competition. Myers calls them “sticker shops.” He said it’s illegal to buy marijuana from anyone other than a licensed store, but if you give weed to a person and no money exchanges hands, that’s OK. “Sticker shops” sell what amounts to a gift certificate, which can then be used to get marijuana without paying the money.

“How do you expect me to survive with all these illicit sticker shops?” he asks. “How can I compete with them?” Myers credits the state with upping enforcement to try to stamp out the non-licensed sales, but they haven’t gone away.

Indeed, a June 22 article on NY1.com’s Spectrum News cited an increase of illegal shops in New York City after the legal stores opened. The article quoted a sheriff who estimated the city was losing at least $1.9 million in cannabis taxes just from the illegal product confiscated during fiscal year 2023.

Illegal sales of weed, by the way, is a very familiar business to Myers. Asked how he got into legal retail, he casually notes he was selling marijuana since he was about 17 years old. “I saw my buddies, everyone here always just going to buy it,” he said. Selling it so he could make some money and assure they would knew who they were buying from made sense. “I did that for a good five, six years.” He got stopped frequently, often several times a day by the same county sheriffs. “It became fun for them.” But the quantities he had were typically small enough to result in nothing but fines.

“I think by the time I got done with all my little possession tickets, they were up to about $500 a ticket because I had so many.”

That ended at the age of 22. “I got arrested with 10 pounds.” Suddenly the possession charge bumped up to felony level. He got kicked out of college and lost the support of his parents.

Fast forward to state legalization, which included expunging such records, giving something akin to the proverbial new lease on life (the most recent proposal for legalizing adult-use marijuana in Pennsylvania includes record expungement). It brought his father’s support in opening the store. The state requires serious security systems, which was dad’s profession. “They’re doing all the dispensaries down in New York City,” he said.

His (illicit) experience coupled with the expungement turned into opportunity, and his father not only encouraged opening a shop, he bought in at 20%, and helped get the right people to design the layout and arrange to buy the legal products.

Myers notes he he had to drain “my whole bank account. I went down to one month worth of funds. I traveled to New York City for three months for all the training (two days a week).” He worked at a pizza shop, which he credits with giving him the needed skills to go through the hustle and grind of opening and running the shop.

“Okay,” he said, “It’s 15 years since I’ve been arrested, and now I’m here.”

Myers believes a big part of the job is to “educate the consumers.” He and his budtenders may be well versed in everything they sell, but buyers aren’t used to caring about what they are getting. “Most of them know how to consume it, but they don’t know what they’re consuming. And you know, that’s really the hardest part, just educating people, making sure they know what they’re paying for. What you get here is a safe, tested product … you’re not gonna get sick, your not gonna worry about it.”

What he gets is all the usual costs and risks of running any retail business. He has 15 employees — including a greeter/guard in a security lobby. The door to the show room is locked, but a sliding window allows for quick pick up.

Being an employer means “I have all the same insurances as a normal business.” He also has to worry about trained workers being lured to another store. He had to set up and maintain an internet arm of the business. And he has learned the best way to deal with a bank is to make sure they know exactly what business you are in. “You have to do everything right,” he said, or you may suddenly find accounts frozen and access to your money restricted.

Despite all the hurdles, Myers said he is doing well, and the business is growing. The profit margin has slowly gotten better. The state seems to be trying hard to help the early stores thrive. And he sees that as essential to long-term success. Sooner or later, he acknowledged “MSOs” (Multi-State Operators) will start trying to set up shops, and legal adult-use marijuana will start to become attractive to larger corporations.

“They’re here already,” he said. “That’s the sad part. They’re disguised behind these other licenses on New York forms, but they’re here.

“It stinks, but they’re here. And for me, I just gotta do what I can do to stand out, put myself above these other dispensaries at this moment. And in a couple years, just hope I did a good enough job of standing out.”

READ THE FULL REPORT:

• Could Pa. become the Keystoned State?

• NYS shop owner shares experiences

• Rescheduling possible?

• NORML findings

• DA Sanguedolce’s views

• Lawmakers weigh in

• Health considerations

• WBRE/WYOU TV report

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish