A total of 14 apartments within the housing complex have been condemned and residents evacuated.

The sinkhole opened up at roughly 12:20 p.m. Sunday behind an apartment complex in Newport Township.

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP – Dozens of people have been displaced after a large sink hole opened up Sunday in the backyard of an apartment complex on Rock Street in Newport Township.

According to officers on the scene, the sink hole was called in at approximately 12:20 p.m. and that no injured was reported.

Police said the cause of the sink hole is likely a mine subsidence, which occurs as a result of the collapse of a mine.

As of 5 p.m., 14 apartments within the complex have been evacuated and condemned. Officers said that if the sink hole continues to grow, they will likely have to evacuate more.

Police said they understand that people want to get back into their homes to retrieve their belongings, but it’s just not safe at this time.

Newport Township police responded to the scene, along with the Newport Township Fire Department and the American Red Cross.

The Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection of Surface Mining were also on scene to assess the damage.