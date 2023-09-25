🔊 Listen to this

On this day, my mother’s 98th birthday, I decided to present a rant.

Since we saw so many college football coaches ranting over the weekend — and they all seemed to get great results from their rants — I’m thinking, why not?

Apparently, a good rant can be quite motivational and those listening to the rant apparently respond in a good way.

So here goes, my rant on things that just, for some reason or another, bother the heck out of me.

OK, so the theme here is “I’m tired.”

I’m tired of senseless acts of violence.

And I’m tired of insincere politicians who make promises they hardly ever keep.

And I’m tired of superficial go-getters who seem to be rewarded for, well, not very much.

And I’m tired of stupid commercials — there are so many out there. Makes me wonder what happened to those people who used to work on Madison Avenue in Manhattan and came up with great slogans and ad campaigns.

Oh, and I’m tired of unfunny jokes and even more tired — actually sick of — ugly comments that are all over “social media.” As Rodney Dangerfield would say, “No respect I tell ya, no respect.”

And I’m tired of bad manners, which are seen everywhere and rarely questioned. Tolerating such behavior only further erodes whatever is left of the fabric of our decent society.

And I am tired of all those obnoxious celebrations, especially in the athletic arenas and stadiums. Young and older adults acting like idiots for doing what they are paid to do. As Vince Lombardi once said, “Act like you’ve been there before.”

And I’m tired of unfocused “leaders” — athletes, politicians, CEOs, you choose. There are way too many of them.

And I’m tired of wasted futures and misspent pasts and too many failures, especially in our younger generations. So much potential that will, sadly, go unfulfilled.

On a personal level, I’m tired of too few cozy nights and less home-cooked meals and no kids and grandkids to dote on.

And I’m tired of unappreciative people.

And I’m tired of so many dogs and cats without homes. Those commercials tear me apart.

And I’m tired of being misunderstood by even those who should have gotten to know me by now. That saying, “you just don’t get me,” applies here. And let me also be the first to admit that there was a time that ”getting to know me” could have been somewhat challenging.

I’m tired of unwilling wonderers and clueless do-gooders — I’ll let you decide who they are.

I’m tired of trying to bring positive change a world that keeps changing for the worse.

I’m tired of wanting more out of life — of wanting someone to share this earthly paradise with. I guess I’m just tired of being tired.

So when I get in this mood, I look for something to do and that usually takes me back to the Homeland — Plymouth PA, Old Shawnee.

I take a ride through my old neighborhood and visit where it all began for me. Back to Reynolds and Second streets and the hills of Plymouth.

I go to where my first steps were taken — I go back home just to look around and around the hallowed ground where I grew up.

It’s where I learned just about everything. And I think about my parents and all those great people who helped me grow.

So much was learned there, but it’s really not so much about what you learned as it is about how you have applied what you learned back then and how you applied it throughout your life that followed.

It’s about knowing how to be a human being, which is not nearly as important as being human.

Deep inside we all know right from wrong and we decide on a daily basis on how to apply all that we learned when we were learning how and who to be.

Sometimes, we refuse to be all we can be, but back then, we learned how important it is to be good, to be kind.

So, it’s always good to return to where it all began and, perhaps, take a refresher course on how to be and how to apply it.

So there you go, returning to those days stopped the ranting. It took me back to my pre-ranting days — to a time when all I ranted about were kid things like sports, school and not enough marshmallow on my CMP.

It’s Monday, so start your week off right. Give it your best — no ranting.

As Uncle Sam says, “Be all you can be.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.