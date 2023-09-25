🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey will take the stage at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for April 27, performance at Mohegan Sun Arena will go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m.

Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, Journey has announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest Toto.

The tour will stop in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, “JourneyFreedom Tour 2024” begins Friday, Feb. 9, in Biloxi, MS — making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more – before wrapping April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Tickets for the Wilkes-Barre performance go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. online only at AXS.com.

JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

Special guest Toto, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna,” “Africa,” and “Hold the Line,” will join Journey on all dates.

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally.

