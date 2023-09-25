🔊 Listen to this

LAKE LEHMAN – Along with a packed agenda, the Lake-Lehman School Board voted Monday to accept a resolution authorizing the issuance of a series of general obligation bonds totaling $6.5 million with an estimated 4% interest to fund a variety of renovations and improvements to schools within the district.

The new bonds are expected to increase the district’s debt service by approximately $330,000 per year, up from $1,405,000 to approximately $1,730,000.

According to the resolution, the increase in debt service would not take effective until the third fiscal year, allowing the district time to build up revenue to cover the increased expense.

The paperwork issuing the bonds will be filed with the state sometime in October, with the funds expected to be available to the district by mid-November.

The bonds will be repaid through the general fund, and Board President Drew Salko said that an increase in property taxes is possible, but he can’t say for sure at this time.

The bonds will fund numerous improvement projects at Lake-Lehman High School, Lake Noxen Elementary, Ross Elementary, and Lehman Jackson Elementary, including a vestibule project at all four schools that will increase the security and safety of staff and students.

“We’re still finalizing design and then we’ll go from there,” said Salko. “I would anticipate work on those probably won’t start until the end of the school year.”

Other improvement projects include upgrades to the high school auditorium lighting and seating as well as the building and grounds maintenance shed.

The board also voted to accept the retirement of Superintendent James McGovern effective June 30, 2024, with two years left on his contract.

McGovern, 55, has been the superintendent at Lake-Lehman since 2006 and previously held an administrative position at the Dallas School District and the principal position before that at Crestwood. His salary for the 2022-2023 school year was $142,953.

The board also voted to extend the contract with the teacher’s union for another three years, until Aug. 30, 2028, and voted to extend the contract with the support staff union by one year, expiring on June 30, 2026.

In addition, the board approved the advertisement for several open school positions including: Dean of Students, E-Sports Coach, Elementary Special Education Teacher; Full-Time Food Service Worker (Cook), 6.5 hours per day, 186 days per year; Part-Time Paraeducator, 5.75 hours per day, 186 days per year; Full-Time Paraeducator, 7 hours per day, 186 days per year.

The board also:

• Authorized administration to enter into agreement with ACA Prime, of Indianapolis, for the purpose of providing federal ACA reporting services. The agreement consists of a base fee of $1,245, plus $4.97 per 1095-C Form and $89 fee per EIN, for the 2023 tax year.

• Renewed the agreement with King, Spry, Herman, Freund & Faul, LLC, Bethlehem, to provide comprehensive general counsel to Lake-Lehman School District for the period Sept. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

• Authorized administration to enter into an agreement between the Lake-Lehman School District and Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley to provide behavioral health services for students in the district for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Authorized administration to renew the Dual Credit Affiliation Agreement between the Lake-Lehman School District and the Pennsylvania State University. The term of the agreement shall commence at the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, and shall continue for a period of five years.

• Approved revised list of graduates from the Lake-Lehman Class of 2023.

• Authorized administration to lease instruments for the band program from Zeswitz Music, Reading, Pa., and National Educational Music Company, Piscataway, N.J., not to exceed $22,499. Instruments include flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, horn, trombone, baritone, tuba, and percussion kits.

• Appointed several members of the boys basketball coaching staff: Petes Moses as Head Coach at $8,021, Curtis Lloyd as Assistant Varsity at $1,919, Michael Ayala as Assistant JV at $4,000, Jared Carol as 9th Grade Coach, and Christopher Gray as volunteer assistant.

• Appointed the following head caches and extra-curricular advisors: Michael Sholtis for baseball at $4,804, Christopher Kukosky for boys volleyball at $4,804, John Sobocinski for track and field at $4,804, Nicole Chipego for softball at $4,804, Christian Hampel for boy’s lacrosse at $4,722, and Stasia Bierly for girl’s lacrosse.

• Approved bus/van drivers for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Rescinded the motion of Aug. 21 accepting verbal resignation from Dorothy Cote, part-time Custodian.

• Accepted, with regret, the letter of retirement from Daniel Allabough, part-time custodian, effective Oct. 31.

• Appointed Ariel Counter of Noxen as Part-Time Food Service Worker (Cook) for 5.5 hours per day, 186 days per year, at $11 per hour.

• Appointed Ronann Price of Dallas as Full-Time Food Service Worker (Cafeteria Manager) for 7 hours per day, 186 days per year, at $16.40 per hour, plus manager differential in accordance with LLESPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

• Appointed Jamie Carbohn of Hanover Township as Part-Time Food Service Worker (Cook) for 5.25 hours per day, 186 days per year, at $11. per hour.

• Authorized administration to approve the agreement between the Lake-Lehman School District and the Luzeme Intermediate Unit for the 2023-2024 SY, to provide Partial Hospitalization and Therapeutic services for students referred to that program at a cost of $112.44 per day and any additional fees that may apply as listed in said agreement.

• Authorized the administration to enter into an agreement between the Lake-Lehman School District and Northeast Pennsylvania Center for Independent Living, a Pennsylvania nonprofit Corporation Transitional Skills Center, Scranton, PA, for the 2023-2024 school year, to provide transitional life skills to students referred to that program at an annual fee of $32,000.00.

• Authorize the agreement between Drexel University and Lake-Lehman School District for the purpose of Field Placement and Student Teaching assignments.