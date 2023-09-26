🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Police in Plymouth Borough arrested a man they allege discharged up to 10 rounds from a 9mm handgun at a rival as dash cameras recorded the shooting on East Main Street Monday afternoon.

Jahill Harvell, 22, was standing with two other men in front of his residence in the 300 block of East Main Street when he was approached by Joseph Franklin who was in possession of a pellet gun just after 3:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police in court records say Harvell and Franklin have been in a feud due to prior incidents.

Franklin, of East Walnut Street, Plymouth, repeatedly drove past Harvell’s residence in a Honda HR-V before stopping a few houses away where he got out, court records say.

As Franklin approached Harvell, police in court records say Harvell brandished a 9mm handgun and discharged rounds as Franklin retreated back into the Honda and sped away.

Police said the Honda was struck by rounds in the driver’s side door and rear hatch.

Dash cameras inside the Honda recorded the events before and during the shooting, court records say.

Video footage that contained audio showed Franklin driving the Honda uttering words “You know that (expletive) is going (expletive). I can fight for her.” Franklin is recorded driving pass Harvell’s residence before returning to his East Walnut Street house.

Franklin leaves a minute later carrying a bag that contained a pellet gun, court records say.

Court records say video footage has Franklin parking approximately 180 feet from Harvell’s residence and getting out uttering words, “I ain’t never scared,” while racking the slide on the pellet gun.

Dash cameras recorded Franklin saying, “Do we still have a problem,” as gunshots are heard on the video, court records say.

Police allege seven shots were fired at Franklin, who got back into the Honda and speeds away as more gunshots are fired.

At least 10 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

During an interview with police, Harvell claimed he was playing a video game with his brothers as another brother had left for work. The brother who left called to say the guy they are having problems with just aimed a gun at him, court records say.

When Harvell exited his residence, he claimed he saw Franklin park nearby and yelling, “What’s up with y’all (racial slur)” as Franklin approached him brandishing a firearm, according to court records.

Police said video footage shows Franklin never raised the pellet gun at Harvell.

Three vehicles were struck by discharged rounds, police said.

Harvell was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of propulsion of missiles onto roadways, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

State police Troop P Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.