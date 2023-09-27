🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District is rekindling the Wyoming Area Foundation, a non-profit that can accept tax-deductible donations to be used to fill various needs.

Superintendent Jon Pollard announced the move at the start of Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting. The foundation had lapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pollard urged anyone interested in being part of the program contact him via email at Superi[email protected] or by phone at 570-655-3733, ext. 2426.

During a brief voting session, the board approved payments totalling $270,967 for contractors working on heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical equipment and a fencing project: Champion Builders, Mark whitehead, CM3 Building Solutions and JBM Mechanical. The board also amended the contract with CM3 Building Solutions for additional work at the high school, including sound, lighting, audio and curtain upgrades for the auditorium.

The board also:

• Appointed Conrad Siegel Actuaries to provide services regarding compliance with employer reporting requirements of the Affordable Care Act, at a cost of $5,750 for 2023.

• Accepted the resignation of school psychologist Katelyn Marianelli, and appointed Kathleen Pryor Rome to the post.

• Rescinded the appointment of Danielle Milunic as learning support paraprofessional.

• Approved tenure for teachers Janine Mitkus and Matt Finn.

• Appointed Michelle Harden as co-advisor for the builders club and Julianna Scappaticci as Title I reading program computer technician.

• Accepted the resignations of custodian Luke Baloga, maintenance employee Michael Dziedzic and food service employee Melanie Vankevich.

• Appointed Margaret Robbins as personal care aide, Michael Steinberger as 10-month cleaner, Lindsey Masler as food service employee, John Brennan as maintenance employee, and John Devine, Teriq Durham, Noah Theatt and John Englert as custodians.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish