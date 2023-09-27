🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George C. Brown announced the details of the City’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest, which will take place on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. on Public Square.

The event is sponsored by Xfinity and includes live music, food and a beer and wine area. The beer and wine area is for ages 21 and up, and attendees must have an ID to enter.

The event will feature beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC) and wine from Bank & Vine.

Food vendors will include:

• Cosenza’s On the Go

• Mr P’s Potato Pancakes

• Notis the Gyro King

• Sammy P’s Cocina

• Sammy’s Caribbean Grill

• Shariff Express

• Snooks Wings and Things

• Taco Bout Us

Craft vendors will include:

• Awa’s Arts and Crafts

• Blizzwear

• Joyce Zhang Toys

• Sundance Vacations

• The Rock Shop

• Westwind Jewelry

• Xfinity—mobile activation center

The live music schedule is as follows:

• Burn the Jukebox: 2-3:30 p.m.

• Polka Bandski: 4-5:30 p.m.

• Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen: 6-8 p.m.