WILKES-BARRE — Bill Browne, President of The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP, has announced that four individuals will be recognized at the organization’s annual Freedom Fund banquet, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets are still available for the Freedom Fund banquet by accessing the site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-fund-2023-tickets-648390512477.

The awards are given annually to individuals who contributed to the community through their time and efforts.

They are:

• Audrey Spence Community Services Award — Rashida Lovely: Bestowed upon an individual or organization that has given time, resources, energy, and support to the branch as well as other community organizations.

Rashida Lovely’s involvement in the community spans Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. Lovely is a biologist, entrepreneur, business owner, dance instructor, mentor of youth and young adults, minority advocate and civic leader.

In 2015, she opened Newave Studios in Scranton to give disadvantaged and at-risk kids a low-cost, creative outlet where they can learn to dance, explore the arts, science, and technology, pick up technical skills and see examples of wholesome families. The studio began at Wyoming Avenue and Olive Street before she moved it to 1818 Jackson St., where it remains.

Lovely is one of five co-founding members is the Northeast Pennsylvania Black Chamber of Commerce, established in 2020, and is its director of operations. Lovely is also the co-founding member of the Northeast Pennsylvania Pan African Coalition, Northeastern Pennsylvania’s only black owned and operated social organization which is recognized by Congress and the House of Representatives.

• President’s Award — Brian Dugas: An award bestowed on a member of the branch or the community who has been an aid to the unit or the community at large. The award is given at the discretion of the President.

This year, Brian Dugas was selected. Dugas has always been active in volunteer work in Northeastern Pennsylvania having served in a variety of leadership positions at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

He is also currently serving on the Steering Committee of the Interfaith Peace and Justice Center, and as a volunteer with the Red Cross as the Chair of the Northeast Pennsylvania Chapter Mass Care Committee.

• Diversity Leadership Award — Shanie Mohammed: Given to an individual who has typified the meaning of diversity in action, deed, or example.

Mohamed is the Director of Economic Development at Wilkes Barre Connect — the entrepreneurial and economic development arm of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, where she designs and develops unique, customized projects, programs, and initiatives to create a positive impact in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As a certified Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner through IBM, she uses social innovation to bring solutions to the forefront, address skills gaps, and enhance the quality of business and workforce in the area. Prior to her role at the Chamber, Shanie served as a student Design Team member for Wilkes Barre Connect, helping to lay the framework for various innovation-based projects aimed at improving the local economy.

• A new category this year is the Youth Activism award — Arissa Chambers: Service has been a central part of her life by volunteering with Newave Studios as a tutor and mentor to at-risk youth.

She also volunteers as a counselor at the Monroe County Conservation camp, teaching environmental stewardship to teens.

Chambers also collaborated with local government during the pandemic, distributing food packages to nursing home residents.

