WILKES-BARRE — This week, Brighter Journeys donated $1,500 to the Wilkes-Barre City Special Needs Playground Fund.

Brighter Journeys is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that “provides words of comfort, direction to resources, and the intention to provide tangible support” for families of children with special needs.

Contributions to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Fund can be made by check, payable to The Luzerne Foundation with “W-B Playground Fund” noted in the memo.

Checks can be mailed to 34 South River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To contribute by credit card, visit: https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/.