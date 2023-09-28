🔊 Listen to this

Crews on Wednesday continued to backfill a mine subsidence that opened up Sunday afternoon behind an apartment complex in Newport Township.

State Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation crews constructed the 100-foot’long rock road, pictured just behind the caution tape, so that crews could access the Newport Township subsidence site. According to the DEP, Newport Aggregates in Glen Lyon provided the rock for the road and for backfilling purposes.

NEWPORT TWP. — Remediation work on a large mine subsidence that opened up Sunday afternoon behind a Rock Street apartment complex is estimated to cost $200,000 and will continue throughout the week, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said Wednesday.

According to the DEP, the hole measures 70 feet wide, 80 feet long, and 50 feet deep, and will take approximately 5,000 tons of rock to backfill.

Full-time crews with DEP’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation (BAMR) are doing the work. Funding for the emergency project is provided by the federal Abandoned Mine Land fund, which comes from a fee imposed on active coal companies for each ton of coal mined.

Construction vehicles could be seen dumping pounds of rock into the hole on Wednesday, with mounds of dirt piled high in the parking lot of the complex.

The subsidence occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday, leading to the evacuation of 14 apartments, displacing dozens of residents.

Newport Aggregates in Glen Lyon provided the rock for a temporary access road and for backfilling purposes.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing, but the DEP stated that initial findings indicate that rock and dirt within an abandoned mine shaft, located 745 feet beneath the surface, was likely displaced by water in the mine pool, causing the subsidence. The DEP said that heavy rains also may have contributed to the collapse.

Glen Lyon Shaft #6 lies below the surface of the subsidence area. It was part of the Glen Lyon Colliery, which was built in 1870 and operated until the late 1960s. The DEP reported that the department has documented other incidents of subsidence in this same area dating back to the 1980s.

Agencies that responded to the incident included: DEP’s Emergency Response Team from the Northeast Regional Office in Wilkes-Barre, along with BAMR staff, Newport Township Volunteer Fire Company, Newport Township, and Nanticoke City Police. Red Cross was on scene as well to assist residents displaced by the subsidence.

Because of Pennsylvania’s coal mining history, the DEP estimates thousands of structures, including homes, are located above or near formerly mined areas.

For more information

In a press release, DEP encouraged residents to look into mine subsidence insurance and more information regarding that can be found on the department’s website: https://www.dep.pa.gov/Citizens/MSI/Pages/default.aspx

Visit https://www.minemaps.psu.edu/ to find out if your property sits above abandoned coal mines, including mineshafts and slopes.