NANTICOKE — City officials announced in a Facebook post Monday that they are looking for volunteers to help organize a Crime Watch Committee.

Residents who are interested in being involved can attend the next council meeting, 6 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 15 E. Ridge St., for more information.

According to Finance Director and City Clerk Jennifer Polito, Mayor Kevin Coughlin spoke with council at the last meeting regarding the formation of the committee.

“Everyone was very receptive to it,” said Polito. “He would like to pursue it if we can get enough volunteers.”

While Polito said she couldn’t speak to exactly why the Mayor chose now to put a committee together, she did say that he is interested in helping the police department make the community safer.

“I just know that we’ve had a lot of things going on here in town and we want to try and deter crime if we can,” she said.

Coughlin will be joined by Police Chief Michael Roke during the meeting to give out details to residents and answer questions.

Polito said that the success of other crime watch committees in neighboring municipalities like Newport Township factored into the Mayor’s decision to try and form one for Nanticoke.