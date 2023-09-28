🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy from Wyoming Borough charged in the attempted homicide of a 14-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting in Nanticoke will face charges in Luzerne County Court.

John Carl Pearce IV, of Wyoming Avenue, was charged by state police at Wilkes-Barre for the shooting in the area of West Green and Maple streets where the teen boy suffered gunshot wounds to his head and ankle on July 21, according to court records.

Pearce was identified as the alleged gunman after investigators obtained video footage from locations in Nanticoke, Shickshinny and Larksville.

Court records say Pearce leaned out a window of a Hyundai Elantra and fired multiple rounds at the 14-year-old boy, who was walking from a park where he played basketball.

The Hyundai was reported stolen from a residence on East Union Street, Nanticoke, on July 19.

After the shooting, state police in court records say Pearce and others drove to Salem Township and stole 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck on East Third Street.

Video footage showed the Ford and Hyundai driving north on Route 11 and later, at Sheetz on Route 11 in Larksville, court records say.

State police said after gasoline was purchased at Sheetz, the Hyundai was driven to a remote area in Plymouth Township where it was set ablaze, according to court records.

Following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke, charges of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft, criminal conspiracy to commit access device fraud and reckless burning were forwarded to Luzerne County Court.