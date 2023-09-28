🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE BORO. — Police in Luzerne Borough arrested a man from Wilkes-Barre on allegations he assaulted a man and stole a cellular phone.

Naasir Jahann Gee, 20, of Chapel Street, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, loitering and prowling at night and two counts of resisting arrest. He was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Vaughn Street for a report a man was attacked by five people just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When the officer arrived, he spotted a man identified as Gee and two women walking away.

Gee refused to stop telling the officer, “No, I’ll smoke your (expletive),” the complaint says.

As Gee and the two women walked away, a man approached the officer claiming he was struck in the head and knocked to the ground. When he fell, his cellular phone fell from his pocket that was stolen by Gee, according to the complaint.

The officer later encountered Gee a second time as Gee asked about the whereabouts of his girlfriend.

Gee refused commands by the officer to stop and was stunned by a Taser before being arrested on the felony assault allegation.