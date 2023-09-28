Home News Thursday football picks NewsSports Thursday football picks By Times Leader - September 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Joe and Kevin make their Thursday football picks. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 60.7 ° F 63.9 ° 56.7 ° 87 % 1.9mph 100 % Fri 60 ° Sat 71 ° Sun 76 ° Mon 77 ° Tue 65 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content