Emergency vehicles, including Hazleton’s ‘bearcat,’ lined up outside of Skateaway during Thursday night’s ‘Skate for a Cop’ fundraiser.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A row of flashing red and blue lights lit up the parking lot of Skateaway Thursday night, as police and emergency personnel gathered to support a fellow officer and his family in their time of need.

‘Skate for a Cop’ was organized by local DJ Donnie Evans in hopes of bringing financial relief to Wilkes-Barre Township officer Christopher Mackie, whose recent surgery left him hospitalized and unable to work.

All proceeds from the entry fee, skate rental fee, and basket raffles will go toward Mackie and his family to aid in his recovery. Stats on the outing were not immediately available Thursday night.

“They’re (police officers) there to help us so we gotta help them,” said Evans.

Mackie, 33, of Scranton, was feeling well enough to attend the fundraiser and spent time chatting with colleagues, friends and attendees outside.

I’ve been home for a few weeks now,” said Mackie. “I’m feeling leaps and bounds better just being home.”

Mackie spent a total of 40 days in the hospital following complications from his initial surgery. His recovery hasn’t been easy and Mackie admits feeling frustrated.

“This was not the September that I expected,” he said.

Still, Mackie said he’s getting better every day and support of the community, especially his partner Detective Robert Capparell, has helped immensely.

“Immediately after I was hospitalized, he instantly started fundraising without me even asking,” Mackie said.

The GoFundMe Capparell created raised about $15,000 in donations to help Mackie until he can return to work.

Still, Capparell gave most of the credit for organizing ‘Skate for a Cop’ to Evans. While it’s difficult to see colleagues go through hard times, the outpouring of support makes all the difference.

“We’re so grateful to know that, you know, when we’re down and out there’s someone there to help us as well,” he said.