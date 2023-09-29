🔊 Listen to this

Get ready for an exciting Big Ten showdown as the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. The Nittany Lions, led by quarterback Drew Allar, have been on a dominant run, winning nine straight games by at least 14 points. On the other hand, the Wildcats have shown resilience, rallying from a 21-point deficit to beat Minnesota 37-34 in overtime in their most recent game.

Don’t miss this thrilling Big Ten matchup, which kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Will the Nittany Lions continue their dominant run, or can the Wildcats pull off a stunning upset? Tune in to find out, and get in on the action yourself with one of Pennsylvania’s leading sportsbooks.

TLsportsbetting.com has teamed up with Dimers.com to provide you with Penn State vs. Northwestern predictions and betting odds. Detailed below, these forecasts and odds analysis give you a leg up against the sportsbooks.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Odds

Spread: Northwestern +27 (-110), Penn State -27 (-110)

Moneyline: Northwestern +1600, Penn State -4000

Total: Over/Under 46.5 (-105/-115)

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Who Will Win?

Utilizing cutting-edge machine learning and data analysis, Dimers has run 10,000 simulations for the Penn State vs. Northwestern game.

Dimers’ innovative predictive analytics model currently gives Penn State a 97% chance of securing a win against Northwestern.

Let’s break down the best plays

Northwestern stands as the +27 underdog against Penn State. The best odds for this spread are -110 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

For Penn State (-27) to cover the spread, DraftKings Sportsbook also provides the most favorable odds at -110.

When considering the moneyline, Northwestern’s best odds are at +1600 from DraftKings Sportsbook, where a $100 bet would result in a $1,700 payout if they win.

For Penn State, DraftKings Sportsbook offers prime moneyline odds at -4000, where a wager of $4,000 can net a $4,100 payout if they clinch the victory.

The expected total points is 46.5. FanDuel Sportsbook offers the best odds for both Over at -105 and Under at -115.

Data from Dimers predicts that Northwestern (+27) has a 51% probability of covering the spread, and the Over/Under for 46.5 points is predicted to have a 55% likelihood of exceeding the total.

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Game Analysis

What to Expect From Penn State

Penn State’s offense has been consistently strong, scoring at least 30 points in 11 consecutive games. Led by quarterback Drew Allar, who has continued to shine after a highly praised camp, expect to see a robust offensive display come gameday. We can also expect potent running back duo, Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, to put up a significant number of yards. Defensively, Penn State is a powerhouse. With one of the nation’s best defenses, they boast a top-5 ranked defensive line and have conceded a mere 18.2 points per game under defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

What to Expect From Northwestern

Northwestern’s offense has experienced struggles in recent years, but they have a few key players who can make an impact. Quarterback Ben Bryant, a senior, will lead the offense, while Running back Cam Porter, also a senior, will be an important contributor in the ground game. The Wildcats have also added wide receivers AJ Henning (from Michigan) and Cam Johnson (from Arizona State) giving their passing game a much-needed boost.

The defensive line has undergone significant changes, with key players like Sean McLaughlin and Aidan Hubbard returning, and the addition of several graduate transfers like Richie Hagarty, Matthew Lawson, and Reginald Pearson could prove to be a challenge to contend with. Not to mention linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller are the cornerstones of the Wildcats’ defense, having combined for 187 total tackles in the previous season, showcasing both talent and experience on the field.

Best Bets: Penn State vs. Northwestern

Dimers utilizes advanced data modeling and odds intelligence to consistently deliver the top betting picks for optimal play, and increased chances of profitability.

Penn State vs. Northwestern: When and Where to Watch

Make Smarter Sports Betting Decisions

