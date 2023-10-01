🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The U.S. Marshals Middle Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested a man in Hanover Township who was wanted in connection with a homicide case in North Carolina.

According to an announcement by U.S. Marshal William Pugh, Victor Newman, 31, was wanted by Raleigh, N.C. police on murder and lesser charges following an investigation in July.

After attempts to find Newman were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Service was requested to assist in his apprehension.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, members of the USMS task force arrested Newman at a residence on Maria Drive in Hanover Township.

Newman attempted to flee, but was met by Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s K-9 “Chase,” a member of the USMS fugitive task force, in the backyard. He then retreated into the residence and was arrested without incident.

Newman was arraigned in Luzerne County and lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Wake County, North Carolina.

— Hannah Simerson