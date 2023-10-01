German tradition continues on Public Square

Audience members dance on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square while Burn the Jukebox performs at the third annual Oktoberfest event put on by the City of Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — You didn’t have to be German to partake in the festivities on Public Square on Saturday evening.

The City of Wilkes-Barre held its third annual Oktoberfest, which featured live music, vendors and, of course, plenty of beer.

The event was a nod to the autumn festival of the same name held in Munich, Germany each year to celebrate the drinking of beer.

The German festival, which has been held since 1810, was originally held in the 16-day period leading up to the first Sunday in October, but has since modified its schedule so that it can run for up to 18 days if the first Sunday in October falls on the 1st or 2nd of the month.

And for folks looking to join in on the fun from this side of the pond, Public Square was the place to be.

“I don’t drink beer, but I do like to celebrate it,” said Morgan Shevlock of Pittston.

Shevlock came to the event with her friend, Adaka Flores, and the pair was excited to have a good time without a hefty cost.

“It was a nice day after the rain this morning, so I just wanted to get out of the house and listen to some music,” said Shevlock.

“I like to come to these events downtown. They’re free — why not? Plus, I like to see all the food trucks and try different things” she added.

All fun aside, Flores and Shevlock agreed that events such as these offer an outlet for families to spend time with one another and other members of the community.

“These events offer community engagement. They give kids and families something to do, especially now with hard times money-wise,” Shevlock said.

“It’s a free event with free music, and it just kind of brings everybody out and socializing with each other,” she added.

And Flores couldn’t help but agree.

“They bring everyone together — and they also help to keep kids out of trouble,” Flores said.

During Saturday’s Oktoberfest, Susquehanna Brewing Co. (SBC) provided the masses with the extremely sought-after beverage of choice: beer.

The brewery even brought taps of their fall flavors, such as pumpkin ale and their very own Oktoberfest beer.

SBC has been supplying the beer for the event since it began in 2021, and they plan to continue to do so each year.

“Oktoberfest is another great way for us to get our beer out there to the community, and we love to be around and support the area, so what better way to do that?” said SBC Bartender Eileen Rosen.