Event is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Diane McGee, Times Leader Media Group advertising director, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

McGee said this week’s expo, at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse, is set for Tuesday, Oct 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a media property, McGee said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market:

• Daily newspaper ads.

• Timesleader.com high impact ads.

• Entercom and Cumulus radio.

• PA Live! And WBRE commercials.

• Paid social media and programmatic advertising.

• Targeted email blasts to local job seekers and more.

Job seekers are ready to visit, McGee said.

“Looking at our pre-registration numbers, we can see job seekers are excited and ready to see what opportunities are available” McGee said. “Our recruiters are excited to engage with prospective job candidates.”

McGee also said to make sure you check out the recruitment advertising section in today’s Times Leader.

“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” McGee said.

If you want to pre-register for the expo for a chance to win prizes, you can at — timesleader.com/registernow. Or we’ll just see you on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Remember, parking and entry are free.