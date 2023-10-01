🔊 Listen to this

The Swoyersville Fall Festival was held Saturday on the grounds of American Legion Post 644.

Ella Shawn, 2, of Swoyersville face was covered in chocolate ice cream as she ate a banana split under the American Legion Post 644 pavillion at the Swoyersville Fall Festival on Saturday afternoon.

Emily Wrobleski, left, owner of the Strawberries and Cream stand talks with Charleen Wrobleski during the Swoyersville Fall Festival on Saturday.

Lily Bergener, 4, of Swoyersville has her face painted by Casey Perry at the Just Plain Crazy Face Art Northeast Pa Face Painting booth Saturday during the fall festival held at American Legion Post 644 in Swoyersville.

Carter Seltzer, 7, of Swoyersville exits the bounce house at the Swoyersville Fall Festival on Saturday afternoon.

SWOYERSVILLE — A Fall festival held at the Swoyersville American Legion Saturday opened the autumn season with food, music, family activities and a variety of vendors. For Paul and Cathy Matreselva, it was a great chance to get out for several hours, get something to eat and do a bit of shopping.

The couple said some of the larger festivals mean long lines, big parking lots and long walks.

But, this and other Swoyersville events mean a chance to see neighbors in a quieter setting.

Paul Matreselva pointed out that the event was filled with people of all ages, with many families taking time to share a meal under the pavilion.

Matreselva said he had a cheeseburger, which he described as “really good.”

“But the best part is that its a really nice community activity,” he said.

‘Perfect backdrop’

Tina Brown was a vendor at the event for a second year, selling homemade blankets.

She said cooler temperatures and clear skies provided the perfect backdrop for selling the comfy items that many were purchasing to stay warm during the colder seasons.

“A lot of people are starting to buy Christmas presents, too,” she said.

Rhonda Williams was helping Brown out at the event and said she was impressed with the atmosphere of the event, with many stopping by just to chat.

‘A nice day’

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert pointed out that the event had moved to the American Legion this year, because the pavilion had a covered seating area near the concession area, so people could sit down to eat.

“It’s a really nice day in the neighborhood,” he said smiling. “It’s about community. It has a a hometown feel.”

Concert said he has been hosting the event for about five years, always giving out free pumpkins to children and providing family activities.

Every year it has grown, with more vendors and more people attending.

This year the event included Swoyersville fire trucks, a bounce house and several favorite food vendors, selling everything from ice cream to potato pancakes, in addition to the sales of traditional favorites like hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We don’t want to make it too big that it loses its hometown feel,” he said.

Concert said he was grateful for the rain-free day and moderate temperatures.

“It rained last week and they’re predicting rain for next week,” he said. “But we had the perfect day.”

Concert emphasized the help he gets from family and the community.

“I couldn’t do it without my volunteers and the vendors,” he said.