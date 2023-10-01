🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Birthdays are increasingly more and more difficult to handle as we get older.

But, as they say, we also get wiser.

Do we?

Anyway, in our family of three, birthdays were celebrated three months in a row — mom on Sept. 25, me Oct. 6, and dad Nov. 21.

When my birthday came around, in our house it was like a national holiday. That’s how only children see it, anyway. There were presents, cake, family and friends and a lot of off-key singing and real fun celebrating.

Oh, to be that kid again.

We would wear party hats and sit around the kitchen table and my mom would bake the most delicious cake and candles were lit and horns were passed around and pictures would show the lipstick from Aunt Betty and the crowd of celebrants all dressed rather smartly.

It would be a hoot to hop in the Way Back Machine and party down again with my mom and dad, Aunt Betty and Uncle Joe, Uncle Jim and Aunt Thelma, Uncle John and Aunt Barbara with cousin Claire, my pals Walter, Chris, Steve, Mike and George and Sandy Kraynack and whomever else showed up.

And to taste that cake again — mmmmm.

But these days there seems to be more lamenting than celebrating. It’s good to have family and friends to celebrate with, quietly, and to enjoy conversation and memories of, perhaps, better times.

But I always end up thinking about those “what ifs” that I have written about before. Yes, they are sad for me, but they also make me think of how good some of my years could have been enhanced.

Several years ago, on a July afternoon, the “what ifs” hit me hard.

That was when I was leaving work and walking to my car and found a graduation photo of a girl named Kennedy stuck to my driver’s side window.

Yeah, I know I’ve told this story before, but hey — it’s my party and I’ll whine if I want to.

Anyway, I didn’t know the girl in the photo, so I dismissed it and tossed it on my passenger’s seat and started to drive home.

And that’s when those “what-ifs” hit me.

What if “Kennedy” was my long lost daughter or granddaughter?

What if she was reaching out to me?

What if she wanted to meet me?

What if, what if, what if?

What if she’s getting married and wants me to walk her down the aisle?

The experience left me shaking as I drove home. Even though I knew, at least I was pretty sure, that Kennedy was not who she could have been.

But yet it gave me a brief glimmer of hope, quickly doused, but it was fun to suddenly think about things — birthdays, graduations, proms, ballgames, weddings — that never occurred with my non-existent daughter.

And I thought a lot about the perpetuation of family after I’m gone.

I have come to accept the fact that I won’t ever have the honor of walking my daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

Once again, that was a tough sentence to write, trust me on that.

Not having children is the one failure in my life I will carry to my grave.

Because I had two great parents, I think I would have been a good father. I would have always been there for my son or daughter and I would have enjoyed every step of the way as they grew from infants to toddlers to baseball players to ballerinas to scholars to spouses to parents themselves.

I would be as proud as I possibly could be.

I was the proud papa of a 19-and-a-half-year-old cat named Lily and I was the adopted father of a wonderful little dog named Becky. They both counted very much in my life, having given me memories and good times.

But neither Lily nor Becky would, nor could, ever have provided me with the joy of a daughter or son. As wonderful as all those memories of Lily and Becky are, they don’t fill the void of not having my own child. But I’ve learned to live with it and to accept it.

Like Kennedy did several years ago, those memories of things I never learned remain — memories of things I never had or knew.

Too often, we don’t value what we have — we don’t realize or appreciate all that life brings us.

I even manage, at times, to value memories I didn’t make and I treasure the experiences I could have had.

I see the happiness that children and grandchildren have brought to the lives of my friends. I enjoy seeing them interact with their kids and grandkids.

And, yes, I am jealous, but in a good way. I would love to have been able to walk in their shoes.

Sometimes living vicariously through others can be a good thing. I can witness the joy of being a parent or grandparent and realize how blessed they all are.

But then I realize even though I am not a parent, I was a child, making me a part of that special family dynamic. Even though I only had my mom for 17 and a half years and my dad for 45, they were good years and I value them and I will always have so many special memories.

So, for me, while it is good to think of what could have been, I treasure what actually was and is.

A graduation photo stuck on my car did that for me in 2014.

Memories of things I’ve never known really can be good.

But memories of real love are the very best.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.