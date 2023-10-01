🔊 Listen to this

Rosemarie Turnbaugh poses for a photo with her son, Gabriel Turnbaugh. The Scranton native chose to stay local for her breast cancer treatments at Geisinger.

53-year-old Rosemarie Turnbaugh had never been sick a day in her life.

The Scranton native was very healthy. She ate well, never smoked, had no health conditions and exercised regularly.

So when a routine mammogram at Geisinger in July of 2022 revealed that she had stage three breast cancer, she thought something surely must not have been right.

‘I was never so shocked in my life’

“I was like, ‘what? What happened?’,” Turnbaugh said.

She had scheduled her mammogram before work, hoping to be in and out with enough time to grab a latte before she headed in for her shift. However, before she even left the appointment, she heard the words no one wants to hear: “it looks like cancer.”

“I had no idea — I was never so shocked in my life,” Turnbaugh said, noting that she has no family history of breast cancer.

“I hadn’t missed a day of work, I hadn’t been sick a day, I didn’t feel fatigued, tired or anything else — I was 100% symptom free,” she added.

In an attempt to see if the cancer had spread, Turnbaugh had a biopsy done a few days later on her left breast and her armpit.

“Whenever we see a new mass in a patient, we always look at the lymph nodes in the armpit because if breast cancer is going to spread, likely the first place that it is going to spread will be there,” said Dr. John Farrell.

Sure enough, her lymph nodes were positive for metastatic spread of the cancer.

But she still felt like it couldn’t be true — that she couldn’t have cancer.

“I was still thinking it would come back as something else — that there was a chance that it was nothing. I couldn’t believe that you could have cancer and have it spread and not have a single symptom,” she said.

Yet, the results came back three days later confirming her fears: she had stage three triple-negative invasive ductile carcinoma.

And to make matters worse, full-body scans revealed that she had cancer in her thyroid, as well.

Treatment

Turnbaugh underwent aggressive chemotherapy once a week for six months, which made her very ill for periods at a time.

“I was okay for a day or two and then I got sick, then I went back for chemo again, and it was just an ongoing cycle. I was sick, but it was still better than being dead,” she said.

The chemotherapy caused Turnbaugh to lose her hair, and she still remembers the exact moment that it began to fall out.

“I was washing my hair with shampoo and I looked down at my hands and they were full of hair and it was washing down the drain,” Turnbaugh said.

“I felt like screaming like I was in a horror movie, but then I thought, ‘they told me this was going to happen,’ so I donned a hat and that was the end of that,” she added.

Following chemotherapy, Turnbaugh underwent surgery to remove the spot where the tumor was located, as well as the effected lymph nodes. It’s a process called neoadjuvent chemotherapy, which involves undergoing chemotherapy treatments prior to removal of the tumor in an effort to shrink the tumor’s size for the best success rate.

After testing, doctors concluded that she had a complete clinical response; in other words, no cancer cells remained after treatment.

“That was the best news you could get,” Turnbaugh said.

Still, more treatment was needed to ensure the cancer would not return, and Turnbaugh went through radiation treatment five days a week for a month, which she says was “a piece of cake”.

“It was uncomfortable, but it wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected,” she said, noting that the radiation targeted a small, specific section to minimize the side effects of blistering, peeling, etc.

Following radiation treatment, Turnbaugh was put on an immunotherapy treatment called Keytruda to prevent the cancer from returning.

Routine mammograms

Turnbaugh was getting her mammograms done routinely up until the pandemic. She had not gone for testing for three years before the mammogram that found her cancer, and she urges other women not to follow in her footsteps.

“I wasn’t really stressed about it because my last one had been fine and every one previous had been fine, so I imagined that every one after that would be fine as well,” Turnbaugh said. “In my mind, I had no reason to be concerned. I was like, ‘I’ll get there when I get there.’ Well, when I got there, I was stage three.”

Since completing her treatments, Turnbaugh has returned to work after 10 months off, her hair has started to grow back and she feels well again. Above all else, she is dedicated to moving on from her sickness.

“I’m not allowing it to really mess with me too much because it’s already taken enough of my time,” she said.