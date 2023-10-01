Susan Obuch talks about battling breast cancer in her 70s

Susan Obuch loved to try on different wigs after she lost her hair during chemotherapy treatments. The different colors and styles, such as this dark brown bob, allowed her to ‘become a new person’.

Susan Obuch never looked at her breast cancer diagnosis as a death sentence. In fact, when her routine mammogram in February of 2022 came back abnormal, she barely even blinked.

“It was a little bit of a shock, but I said, ‘okay, so I have to deal with it,’” Obuch said.

Diagnosis and treatment

An ultrasound and biopsy showed that she had three tumors in her breast. In addition to the three tumors, two different types of cancer were discovered — one being stage three and the other stage four.

Susan’s cancer physician, Dr. Paula Ronjon, notes that this occurrence, although not unheard of, is relatively rare.

One type of cancer came back as hormone-receptor positive breast cancer and the other as triple-negative breast cancer, with the latter being a more aggressive form. Additional scans, however, did not show any spreading to other areas of the body.

Obuch, 77, drove three hours to Geisinger Wyoming Valley from Easton twice a week for seven months to undergo an aggressive chemotherapy and receive a Neupogen shot to increase her white blood cells — but she says the trip was never a negative thing.

“Going there was never sad. It was always a pleasant experience, and that helped so much,” Obuch said.

Her treatments, which she always went to by herself, consisted of plenty of puzzle books, TV shows and relaxation.

“You’re in your individual pod and you have a beautiful heated seat, a recliner, a menu, a TV — you name it, they did it, so I would just sit there and pretend I was at a spa,” Obuch said.

While she was there, she was able to put her own illness into perspective, even noting that she felt grateful that breast cancer was all that she had.

“It was eye-opening,” Obuch said.

“You realize that what’s happening to you isn’t special, isn’t different, and probably is less than what is happening to the person sitting next to you,” she added.

Around two days after each treatment, Obuch would begin to feel sick — but she pushed on.

“Some days I could barely get up to walk the dog, but I did. I dragged and I did because I wasn’t going to let it conquer me,” Obuch said.

‘I became a new person’

When her hair first began to came out due to the chemotherapy treatments, Obuch’s sense of humor allowed her to see the positive.

“I went to comb my hair and I pulled a clump of hair out,” Obuch said.

“The next day, another clump came out and I said ‘wow, I can make a bun’,” she added with a laugh.

After shaving her head, Obuch took great pleasure in trying on a variety of wigs, which she said offered her a chance to switch up her naturally dark hair.

“I’m 77 years old and I said I’ll never change, but I put a reddish brown wig on and said ‘wow, I look hot,’” she said.

Obuch tried on nearly every wig available, and each one made her look different. Some, she says, even made her look younger.

“I love sporting my new look and now I’m a new person,” Obuch said.

“It opened up a whole new world for me and I’m not rigid like ‘oh, I’ll never change’. I did and I accepted it gracefully because I love it,” she added.

After her chemotherapy treatments, Obuch underwent a unilateral mastectomy of her right breast, followed by 27 more weeks of immunotherapy treatment.

Today, she finds solace in knowing that other women have faced and overcome the same battle as she did.

“It’s just so wonderful to see this sisterhood of women who just took cancer and punched it in the face because we’re not letting it get us and that’s a beautiful thing,” Obuch said.

Obuch urges other women who may be facing a similar diagnosis to retain a positive mindset.

“Don’t think of it as something that’s a death sentence because it’s not. Look at it and say ‘I’m going to beat you, you’re not going to beat me’,” Obuch said.

“It’s just a hiccup — a bump in the road and you deal with it,” she added.

Susan’s attitude throughout her cancer journey is not only notable, it’s inspiring. Dr. Ronjon notes that her cheeriness might have been a big factor in her recovery.

“She thinks positive and everything is positive about her — I think that’s the reason she didn’t have any side effects after her treatment. She tolerated the treatments without any complaints or any difficulties — she really is the best patient,” Ronjon said.